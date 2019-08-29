Voici les jeux qui sortiront en septembre 2019
C'est la rentrée, et pour le gaming aussi!
Le mois de septembre s'annonce particulièrement amusant côté jeux vidéo avec une belle variété pour tous les goûts. Sports, RPG, platformer — on aura d'excellents jeux pour s'occuper dans les semaines à venir.
Voici donc les jeux prévus pour le mois de septembre sur PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One et PS4!
Catherine: Full Body (PS4) - 3 septembre
Lost Oasis (PC) - 3 septembre
Final Fantasy 8 Remastered (PC, Switch, Xbox One, PS 4) - 3 septembre
Spryo: Reignited Trilogy (PC, Switch) - 3 septembre
Gears 5 (PC, Xbox One) - 6 septembre Game Pass, 10 septembre
NBA 2K20 (PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4) - 6 septembre
Greedfall (PC, Xbox One, PS4) - 10 septembre
Blasphemous (PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4) - 10 septembre
Borderlands 3 (PC, Xbox One, PS4) - 13 septembre
NHL 20 (Xbox One, PS4) - 13 septembre
Bus Simulator (Xbox One, P S4) - 17 septembre
Truck Driver (Xbox One, PS4) - 19
Lego Jurassic World (Switch) - 20 septembre
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Switch) - 20 septembre
Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, Siege of Dragonspear et Baldur's Gate 2 (Switch, Xbox One, PS4) - 24 septembre
Contra: Rogue Corps (PC, Switch, Xbox One, PS4) - 24 septembre
Dead by Daylight (Switch) - 24 septembre
The Surge 2 (PC, Xbox One, PS4) - 24 septembre
Mario Kart Tour (iOS, Android) - 25 septembre
Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition (Switch) – 26 septembre
Code Vein (PC, Xbox One, PS4) - 27 septembre
FIFA 20 (PC, Xbox One, PS4) - 27 septembre
Tropico 6 (Xbox One, PS4) - 27 septembre
Ori and the Blind Forest (Switch) - 27 septembre
Quels jeux allez-vous essayer? Il y a tant de choix!
*Liste en développement
Commentaires