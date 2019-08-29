 Voici les jeux qui sortiront en septembre 2019 | Pèse sur start
Voici les jeux qui sortiront en septembre 2019

Mise à jour
C'est la rentrée, et pour le gaming aussi!   

Le mois de septembre s'annonce particulièrement amusant côté jeux vidéo avec une belle variété pour tous les goûts. Sports, RPG, platformer — on aura d'excellents jeux pour s'occuper dans les semaines à venir.  

Voici donc les jeux prévus pour le mois de septembre sur PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One et PS4!     

  

Catherine: Full Body (PS4) - 3 septembre     

  

Lost Oasis (PC) - 3 septembre
Final Fantasy 8 Remastered (PC, Switch, Xbox One, PS 4) - 3 septembre
Spryo: Reignited Trilogy (PC, Switch) - 3 septembre  


Gears 5 (PC, Xbox One) - 6 septembre Game Pass, 10 septembre     

 

NBA 2K20 (PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4) - 6 septembre
Greedfall (PC, Xbox One, PS4) - 10 septembre
Blasphemous (PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4) - 10 septembre
Borderlands 3 (PC, Xbox One, PS4) - 13 septembre   


NHL 20 (Xbox One, PS4) - 13 septembre    

  

Bus Simulator (Xbox One, P S4) - 17 septembre
Truck Driver (Xbox One, PS4) - 19
Lego Jurassic World (Switch) - 20 septembre
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Switch) - 20 septembre
Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, Siege of Dragonspear et Baldur's Gate 2 (Switch, Xbox One, PS4) - 24 septembre
Contra: Rogue Corps (PC, Switch, Xbox One, PS4) - 24 septembre
Dead by Daylight (Switch) - 24 septembre  


The Surge 2 (PC, Xbox One, PS4) - 24 septembre    

Mario Kart Tour (iOS, Android) - 25 septembre
Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition (Switch) – 26 septembre  


Code Vein (PC, Xbox One, PS4) - 27 septembre    

FIFA 20 (PC, Xbox One, PS4) - 27 septembre
Tropico 6 (Xbox One, PS4) - 27 septembre  


Ori and the Blind Forest (Switch) - 27 septembre      

  Quels jeux allez-vous essayer? Il y a tant de choix!    

 *Liste en développement

