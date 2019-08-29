Voici les jeux qui sortiront en septembre 2019

C'est la rentrée, et pour le gaming aussi!

Le mois de septembre s'annonce particulièrement amusant côté jeux vidéo avec une belle variété pour tous les goûts. Sports, RPG, platformer — on aura d'excellents jeux pour s'occuper dans les semaines à venir.

Voici donc les jeux prévus pour le mois de septembre sur PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One et PS4!

Catherine: Full Body (PS4) - 3 septembre

Lost Oasis (PC) - 3 septembre

Final Fantasy 8 Remastered (PC, Switch, Xbox One, PS 4) - 3 septembre

Spryo: Reignited Trilogy (PC, Switch) - 3 septembre



Gears 5 (PC, Xbox One) - 6 septembre Game Pass, 10 septembre

NBA 2K20 (PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4) - 6 septembre

Greedfall (PC, Xbox One, PS4) - 10 septembre

Blasphemous (PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4) - 10 septembre

Borderlands 3 (PC, Xbox One, PS4) - 13 septembre



NHL 20 (Xbox One, PS4) - 13 septembre

Bus Simulator (Xbox One, P S4) - 17 septembre

Truck Driver (Xbox One, PS4) - 19

Lego Jurassic World (Switch) - 20 septembre

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Switch) - 20 septembre

Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, Siege of Dragonspear et Baldur's Gate 2 (Switch, Xbox One, PS4) - 24 septembre

Contra: Rogue Corps (PC, Switch, Xbox One, PS4) - 24 septembre

Dead by Daylight (Switch) - 24 septembre



The Surge 2 (PC, Xbox One, PS4) - 24 septembre

Mario Kart Tour (iOS, Android) - 25 septembre

Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition (Switch) – 26 septembre



Code Vein (PC, Xbox One, PS4) - 27 septembre

FIFA 20 (PC, Xbox One, PS4) - 27 septembre

Tropico 6 (Xbox One, PS4) - 27 septembre



Ori and the Blind Forest (Switch) - 27 septembre

Quels jeux allez-vous essayer? Il y a tant de choix!

*Liste en développement