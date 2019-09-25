Voici les nouveaux jeux qui sortiront cet automne!
Réservez vos soirs et fins de semaine...
Death Stranding sortira le 8 novembre prochain sur PS4.
Encore une fois, l’automne garnira nos bibliothèques avec une quantité déstabilisante de nouveaux jeux, et ce, peu importe votre plateforme de choix et le type d’aventures que vous préférez.
On pouvait difficilement s’attendre au contraire... mais allons-nous vraiment nous en plaindre? Certainement pas!
Voici donc l’essentiel des titres qui paraîtront au cours des prochains mois sur PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC et appareils mobiles:
SEPTEMBRE:
- Mario Kart Tour (iOS, Android) – 25 septembre
- Code Vein (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 27 septembre
- Dragon Quest I, II, III et XI (Switch) – 27 septembre
- FIFA 20 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 27 septembre
- Ori and the Blind Forest (Switch) – 27 septembre
- Cube World (PC) – 30 septembre
OCTOBRE:
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 1er octobre
- Sniper Elite III: Ultimate Edition (Switch) – 1er octobre
- Neo Cab (Switch, PC) – 3 octobre
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 4 octobre
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 4 octobre
- Concrete Genie (PS4) – 8 octobre
- John Wick Hex (PC) – 8 octobre
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 8 octobre
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 8 octobre
- Frostpunk (PS4, Xbox One) – 11 octobre
- Grid (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 11 octobre
- Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 15 octobre
- Overwatch (Switch) – 15 octobre
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Switch) – 15 octobre
- Little Town Hero (Switch) – 16 octobre
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes (PS4, PC) – 17 octobre
- Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 18 octobre
- Ringfit Adventure (Switch) – 18 octobre
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (PS4) – 22 octobre
- WWE 2K20 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 22 octobre
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 25 octobre
- Medievil (PS4) – 25 octobre
- The Outer Worlds (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 25 octobre
- Afterparty (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac) – 29 octobre
- Harvest Moon Mad Dash (PS4, Switch) – 29 octobre
- Resident Evil 5 (Switch) – 29 octobre
- Resident Evil 6 (Switch) – 29 octobre
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 29 octobre
- Vampyr (Switch) – 29 octobre
- Yakuza 4 (PS4) – 29 octobre
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Switch) – 31 octobre
- Moons of Madness (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 31 octobre
NOVEMBRE:
- Just Dance 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Wii) – 5 novembre
- Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Switch) – 5 novembre
- Planet Zoo (PC) – 5 novembre
- Garfield Kart: Furious Racing (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 7 novembre
- Death Stranding (PS4) – 8 novembre
- Need For Speed Heat (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 8 novembre
- The Legend of Bum-bo (PC) – 12 novembre
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (PC) – 14 novembre
- Jumanji: The Video Game (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 15 novembre
- Pokémon Sword and Shield (Switch) – 15 novembre
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 15 novembre
- Shenmue 3 (PS4, PC) – 19 novembre
- Civilisation VI (PS4, Xbox One) – 22 novembre
- Doom 64 (Switch) – 22 novembre
- Doom Eternal (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 22 novembre
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts | (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 22 novembre
DÉCEMBRE:
- Farming Simulator 20 (Switch) – 3 décembre
- Life Is Strange 2: Episode 5 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – 3 décembre
- Star Ocean First Departure R (PS4, Switch) – 5 décembre
- Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection (Switch) – 6 décembre
Commentaires