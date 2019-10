Red Dead Redemption 2 sortira enfin sur PC

View this post on Instagram

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 is coming to PC November 5th We're proud to announce that Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to PC on November 5th, with special bonuses available to players who pre-purchase through the Rockstar Games Launcher starting October 9th. Download the Rockstar Games Launcher now to get a free copy of GTA San Andreas (offer ends October 8th). The first game in the Red Dead Redemption series to be featured on the PC platform, Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC features a range of graphical and technical enhancements for increased immersion along with new Bounty Hunting Missions, Gang Hideouts, Weapons and more. For full details, visit the Rockstar Newswire (link in bio)