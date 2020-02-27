 Voici ce qui s'en vient sur Netflix Canada en mars 2020 | Pèse sur start
Voici ce qui s'en vient sur Netflix Canada en mars 2020

Et ce qui s’en va, sniff

Bientôt, la neige va fondre et on va profiter du beau temps dehors. Mais on connaît nos lecteurs, on sait que même le soleil ne vous empêchera pas de «binger» quelques trucs sur Netflix!   

On a préparé une petite liste de ce qui s'en vient pour Netflix Canada, au mois de mars, et de ce qui s'en va.         

  

En premier, ce qui s'en va...        

Black Panther   

Pitch Perfect   

Pitch Perfect 2   

The Purge   

A Wrinkle in Time   


  

Ce qui s'en vient, sur Netflix Canada, en mars 2020:        

1 mars  

Beyond the Lights  

Constantine  

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind  

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Saison 2  

High Noon  

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass  

Land of the Dead  

Moneyball  

October Sky  

Phantom Thread  

Pitch Perfect 3  

Babylon Berlin  

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: S11  

RuPaul’s Drag Race: S11  

Shaun of the Dead  

Thank You for Your Service  

The Producers  

Vanity Fair  

What a Girl Wants  

Wimbledon  

Isle of Dogs   

  


  

3 mars  

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis  

  

4 mars  

Coal Miner’s Daughter  

Fear  

National Lampoon’s Animal House  

Drag Me to Hell  

  


5 mars  

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors  

Castlevania: Saison 3  

  

  


6 mars  

Guilty  

I am Jonas  

Paradise PD: Part 2  

The Protector: Saison 3  

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City  

Ugly Delicious: Saison 2  

Spenser Confidential  

  

  

8 mars  

Sitara: Let Girls Dream  


10 mars  

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal  

Marc Maron: End Times Fun  


11 mars  

The Circle Brazil  

Dirty Money: Saison 2  

On My Block: Saison 3  

Summer Night
  

12 mars  

Hospital Playlist  

  

13 mars  

100 Humans  

BEASTARS  

Bloodride  

Elite: Saison 3  

Go Karts  

Lost Girls  

Restaurants on the Edge: Saison 1  

The Valhalla Murders  

Women of the Night  

Kingdom: Saison 2  

16 mars  

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Saison 3  

  

17 mars  

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy  

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom  

  

19 mars  

Feel Good  

Altered Carbon: Resleeved
  

20 mars  

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story  

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Saison 2  

Buddi  

Dare Me  

Dino Girl Gauko: Saison 2  

Greenhouse Academy: Saison 4  

Maska  

The Platform  

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker  

Ultras  

Tiger King  

The Letter for the King  

  

  

23 mars   

Sol Levante   

  

24 mars   

Life of the Party   

  

25 mars   

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution   

Curtiz   

The Occupant (Hogar)   

Signs   

YooHoo to the Rescue: Saison 3   

  

26 mars   

Black Lightning: Saison 3   

Unorthodox   

7SEEDS: Part 2  

  

  

27 mars   

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Saison 2   

The Decline   

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon   

Il processo   

Ladies Up   

Mark of the Devil   

There’s Something in the Water True: Wuzzle Wegg Day   

Uncorked  

Ozark: Saison 3   

  

  

31 mars   

Chip and Potato: Saison 2   

Pineapple Express   

Sense and Sensibility   

Step Brothers   

  

Ce n'est pas si mal comme liste! On a surtout hâte à Castlevania... et Pineapple Express

