Voici ce qui s'en vient sur Netflix Canada en mars 2020
Et ce qui s’en va, sniff
Bientôt, la neige va fondre et on va profiter du beau temps dehors. Mais on connaît nos lecteurs, on sait que même le soleil ne vous empêchera pas de «binger» quelques trucs sur Netflix!
On a préparé une petite liste de ce qui s'en vient pour Netflix Canada, au mois de mars, et de ce qui s'en va.
En premier, ce qui s'en va...
Black Panther
Pitch Perfect
Pitch Perfect 2
The Purge
A Wrinkle in Time
Ce qui s'en vient, sur Netflix Canada, en mars 2020:
1 mars
Beyond the Lights
Constantine
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Saison 2
High Noon
His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
Land of the Dead
Moneyball
October Sky
Phantom Thread
Pitch Perfect 3
Babylon Berlin
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: S11
RuPaul’s Drag Race: S11
Shaun of the Dead
Thank You for Your Service
The Producers
Vanity Fair
What a Girl Wants
Wimbledon
Isle of Dogs
3 mars
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis
4 mars
Coal Miner’s Daughter
Fear
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Drag Me to Hell
5 mars
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors
Castlevania: Saison 3
6 mars
Guilty
I am Jonas
Paradise PD: Part 2
The Protector: Saison 3
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City
Ugly Delicious: Saison 2
Spenser Confidential
8 mars
Sitara: Let Girls Dream
10 mars
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
Marc Maron: End Times Fun
11 mars
The Circle Brazil
Dirty Money: Saison 2
On My Block: Saison 3
Summer Night
12 mars
Hospital Playlist
13 mars
100 Humans
BEASTARS
Bloodride
Elite: Saison 3
Go Karts
Lost Girls
Restaurants on the Edge: Saison 1
The Valhalla Murders
Women of the Night
Kingdom: Saison 2
16 mars
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Saison 3
17 mars
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom
19 mars
Feel Good
Altered Carbon: Resleeved
20 mars
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story
Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Saison 2
Buddi
Dare Me
Dino Girl Gauko: Saison 2
Greenhouse Academy: Saison 4
Maska
The Platform
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Ultras
Tiger King
The Letter for the King
23 mars
Sol Levante
24 mars
Life of the Party
25 mars
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
Curtiz
The Occupant (Hogar)
Signs
YooHoo to the Rescue: Saison 3
26 mars
Black Lightning: Saison 3
Unorthodox
7SEEDS: Part 2
27 mars
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Saison 2
The Decline
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
Il processo
Ladies Up
Mark of the Devil
There’s Something in the Water True: Wuzzle Wegg Day
Uncorked
Ozark: Saison 3
31 mars
Chip and Potato: Saison 2
Pineapple Express
Sense and Sensibility
Step Brothers
Ce n'est pas si mal comme liste! On a surtout hâte à Castlevania... et Pineapple Express!