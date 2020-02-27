Voici ce qui s'en vient sur Netflix Canada en mars 2020

Bientôt, la neige va fondre et on va profiter du beau temps dehors. Mais on connaît nos lecteurs, on sait que même le soleil ne vous empêchera pas de «binger» quelques trucs sur Netflix!

On a préparé une petite liste de ce qui s'en vient pour Netflix Canada, au mois de mars, et de ce qui s'en va.

En premier, ce qui s'en va...

Black Panther

Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect 2

The Purge

A Wrinkle in Time





Ce qui s'en vient, sur Netflix Canada, en mars 2020:

1 mars

Beyond the Lights

Constantine

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Saison 2

High Noon

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

Land of the Dead

Moneyball

October Sky

Phantom Thread

Pitch Perfect 3

Babylon Berlin

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: S11

RuPaul’s Drag Race: S11

Shaun of the Dead

Thank You for Your Service

The Producers

Vanity Fair

What a Girl Wants

Wimbledon

Isle of Dogs





3 mars

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

4 mars

Coal Miner’s Daughter

Fear

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Drag Me to Hell



5 mars

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors

Castlevania: Saison 3



6 mars

Guilty

I am Jonas

Paradise PD: Part 2

The Protector: Saison 3

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City

Ugly Delicious: Saison 2

Spenser Confidential

8 mars

Sitara: Let Girls Dream



10 mars

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

Marc Maron: End Times Fun



11 mars

The Circle Brazil

Dirty Money: Saison 2

On My Block: Saison 3

Summer Night



12 mars

Hospital Playlist

13 mars

100 Humans

BEASTARS

Bloodride

Elite: Saison 3

Go Karts

Lost Girls

Restaurants on the Edge: Saison 1

The Valhalla Murders

Women of the Night

Kingdom: Saison 2

16 mars

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Saison 3

17 mars

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom

19 mars

Feel Good

Altered Carbon: Resleeved



20 mars

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Saison 2

Buddi

Dare Me

Dino Girl Gauko: Saison 2

Greenhouse Academy: Saison 4

Maska

The Platform

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Ultras

Tiger King

The Letter for the King

23 mars

Sol Levante

24 mars

Life of the Party

25 mars

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

Curtiz

The Occupant (Hogar)

Signs

YooHoo to the Rescue: Saison 3

26 mars

Black Lightning: Saison 3

Unorthodox

7SEEDS: Part 2

27 mars

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Saison 2

The Decline

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon

Il processo

Ladies Up

Mark of the Devil

There’s Something in the Water True: Wuzzle Wegg Day

Uncorked

Ozark: Saison 3

31 mars

Chip and Potato: Saison 2

Pineapple Express

Sense and Sensibility

Step Brothers

Ce n'est pas si mal comme liste! On a surtout hâte à Castlevania... et Pineapple Express!