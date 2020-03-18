20 jeux rétro à revisiter en pratiquant la distanciation sociale
Le retour aux sources est souvent nécessaire pour retomber en amour avec ses passions. Cette théorie s’applique parfaitement dans le cas des jeux vidéos!
On a pensé à quelques titres qui risquent de vous faire revivre de belles émotions!
Chrono Trigger
- 1995, Square
Super Metroid
- 1994, Nintendo
Final Fantasy III (VI au Japon)
- 1994, Square
Day of the Tentacles
- 1993, LucasArts
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2
- 2000, Activision
The Legend of Zelda : A Link to the Past
- 1991, Nintendo
Sam and Max Hit the Road
- 1993, LucasArts
Age of Empires 2
- 1999, Ensemble Studios
Tomb Raider II
- 1997, Eidos Interactive
PaRappa the Rapper
- 1997, NanaOn-Sha
Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
- 2004, Konami
Banjo-Kazooie
- 1998, Rare
SimCity 3000
- 1999, Maxis
Earthworm Jim
- 1994, Shiny Entertainement
Star Fox 64
- 1997, Nintendo
Doom
- 1993, id Software
Grim Fandango
- 1998, LucasArts
Ducktales
- 1989, Capcom
Aladdin
- 1993, Virgin Games
The Secret of Monkey Island
- 1990, LucasArts
