 20 jeux rétro à revisiter en pratiquant la distanciation sociale | Pèse sur start
20 jeux rétro à revisiter en pratiquant la distanciation sociale

Mise à jour

Le retour aux sources est souvent nécessaire pour retomber en amour avec ses passions. Cette théorie s’applique parfaitement dans le cas des jeux vidéos!  

On a pensé à quelques titres qui risquent de vous faire revivre de belles émotions!     

Chrono Trigger    

  • 1995, Square          

  

  

Super Metroid    

  • 1994, Nintendo         

  

  

Final Fantasy III (VI au Japon)    

  • 1994, Square         

  

  

Day of the Tentacles    

  • 1993, LucasArts         

  

  

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2    

  • 2000, Activision         

  

  

The Legend of Zelda : A Link to the Past    

  • 1991, Nintendo         

  

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jfg6RfClZJg

  

Sam and Max Hit the Road    

  • 1993, LucasArts         

  

  

Age of Empires 2    

  • 1999, Ensemble Studios         

  

  

Tomb Raider II    

  • 1997, Eidos Interactive         

  

  

PaRappa the Rapper    

  • 1997, NanaOn-Sha        

  

  

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater    

  • 2004, Konami         

  

  

Banjo-Kazooie    

  • 1998, Rare         

  

  

SimCity 3000    

  • 1999, Maxis        

  

  

Earthworm Jim    

  • 1994, Shiny Entertainement         

  

  

Star Fox 64    

  • 1997, Nintendo         

  

  

Doom    

  • 1993, id Software        

  

  

Grim Fandango    

  • 1998, LucasArts         

  

  

Ducktales    

  • 1989, Capcom         

  

  

Aladdin    

  • 1993, Virgin Games         

  

  

The Secret of Monkey Island    

  • 1990, LucasArts         

  

  

