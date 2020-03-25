Voici ce qui s'en vient sur Netflix en avril
Les nouveautés Netflix pour le mois d'avril ont enfin été annoncées et il y en aura pour tous les goûts. Beaucoup de films et séries débarquent dès le 1er et ce n'est pas un poisson d'avril!
Pour commencer, voici ce qui va quitter Netflix Canada en avril:
- Liar Liar
- Pride & Prejudice
- Justice League (6 avril)
- Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries (28 avril)
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 days (30 avril)
Voici les nouveautés Netflix prévues pour le mois d'avril
1 avril
- David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet
- How To Fix a Drug Scandal
- The Illiza Shlesinger Sketch Show
- Nailed it: Saison 4
- Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Saison 2
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Anger Management
- Bram Stoker's Dracula
- Casper
- Charlie St. Cloud
- Community: Saisons 1-6
- Dawn of the Dead (On ne sait pas si c'est l'original ou celui de 2004...)
- Dune
- Europe Report
- Evolution
- Far from Heaven
- Gosford Park
- Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie
- Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
- Little Children
- Magic Mike
- Maid in Manhattan
- Reservoir Dogs
- The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
- The Age of Innocence
- The Skulls
- The Squid and the Whale
- The Wedding Planner
- Troy
- Twins
- Waiting...
- White Chicks
- We Own the Night
3 avril
- Coffee & Kareem
- La Casa De Papel: 4e partie
- Money Heist: The Phenomenon
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy
- StarBeam
6 avril
- The Big Show Show
7 avril
- Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 (3e partie)
9 avril
- Hi Score Girl: Saison 2
10 avril
- Brews Brothers
- LA Originals
- La Vie Scolaire
- Love Wedding Repeat
- The Main Event
- Tigertail
12 avril
- Ocean's 8
14 avril
- Chris d'Elia: No Pain
15 avril
- The Innocence Files
- Outer Banks
16 avril
- Fary: Hexagone: Saison 2
- Fauda: Saison 3
- Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos
17 avril
- Betonrausch
- #blackAF
- Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)
- El Dragon: Return of a Warrior: Saison 2
- The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2
- Legado en los huesos
- Sergio
- Too Hot to Handle
18 avril
- Life in pieces: Saison 4
- Surviving R. Kelly: Saison 1
19 avril
- Just Friends
20 avril
- Cooking with Cannabis
- The Midnight Gospel
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s Twelve
21 avril
- Bleach: The Assault
- Bleach: The Bount
- Middleditch & Schwartz
22 avril
- Absurd Planet
- Circus of Books
- El Silencio Del Pantano
- The Plagues of Breslau
- The Willoughbys
- Win the Wilderness
23 avril
- The House of Flowers: Saison 3
24 avril
- After Life: Saison 2
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Saison 7
- Extraction
- Hello Ninja: saison 2
- Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill
26 avril
- The Last Kingdom: Saison 4
27 avril
- Never Have I Ever
29 avril
- A Secret Love
- Extracurricular
- Murder to mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story
- Nadiya’s Time to Eat
- Summertime
30 avril
- Dangerous Lies
- Drifting Dragons
- The Forest of Love: Deep Cut
- Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)
- The Victims’ Game
