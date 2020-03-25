Voici ce qui s'en vient sur Netflix en avril

Les nouveautés Netflix pour le mois d'avril ont enfin été annoncées et il y en aura pour tous les goûts. Beaucoup de films et séries débarquent dès le 1er et ce n'est pas un poisson d'avril!

Pour commencer, voici ce qui va quitter Netflix Canada en avril:

Liar Liar

Pride & Prejudice

Justice League (6 avril)

Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries (28 avril)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 days (30 avril)

Voici les nouveautés Netflix prévues pour le mois d'avril

1 avril

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet

How To Fix a Drug Scandal

The Illiza Shlesinger Sketch Show

Nailed it: Saison 4

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Saison 2

40 Days and 40 Nights

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Anger Management

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Casper

Charlie St. Cloud

Community: Saisons 1-6

Dawn of the Dead (On ne sait pas si c'est l'original ou celui de 2004...)

Dune

Europe Report

Evolution

Far from Heaven

Gosford Park

Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

Little Children

Magic Mike

Maid in Manhattan

Reservoir Dogs

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

The Age of Innocence

The Skulls

The Squid and the Whale

The Wedding Planner

Troy

Twins

Waiting...

White Chicks

We Own the Night

3 avril

Coffee & Kareem

La Casa De Papel: 4e partie

Money Heist: The Phenomenon

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy

StarBeam

6 avril

The Big Show Show

7 avril

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 (3e partie)

9 avril

Hi Score Girl: Saison 2

10 avril

Brews Brothers

LA Originals

La Vie Scolaire

Love Wedding Repeat

The Main Event

Tigertail

12 avril

Ocean's 8

14 avril

Chris d'Elia: No Pain

15 avril

The Innocence Files

Outer Banks

16 avril

Fary: Hexagone: Saison 2

Fauda: Saison 3

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos

17 avril

Betonrausch

#blackAF

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)

El Dragon: Return of a Warrior: Saison 2

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2

Legado en los huesos

Sergio

Too Hot to Handle

18 avril

Life in pieces: Saison 4

Surviving R. Kelly: Saison 1

19 avril

Just Friends

20 avril

Cooking with Cannabis

The Midnight Gospel

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

21 avril

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz

22 avril

Absurd Planet

Circus of Books

El Silencio Del Pantano

The Plagues of Breslau

The Willoughbys

Win the Wilderness

23 avril

The House of Flowers: Saison 3

24 avril

After Life: Saison 2

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Saison 7

Extraction

Hello Ninja: saison 2

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill

26 avril

The Last Kingdom: Saison 4

27 avril

Never Have I Ever

29 avril

A Secret Love

Extracurricular

Murder to mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

Nadiya’s Time to Eat

Summertime

30 avril

Dangerous Lies

Drifting Dragons

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)

The Victims’ Game

À REGARDER