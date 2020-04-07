Quiz musical: pouvez-vous identifier la série télé?

Êtes-vous un(e) pro des chansons thèmes de séries télé? On a préparé un petit quiz pour tester vos connaissances.
Pour que le quiz ne soit pas trop facile, on a pigé un extrait sonore de quelques secondes pour chaque chanson thème, au lieu que l'extrait commence dès le début.
Écrivez votre score dans les commentaires!
Quiz
Stranger Things
Black Mirror
Doctor Who
The Mandalorian
Breaking Bad
Halt & Catch Fire
Dark
Mad Men
Preacher
Firefly
The Killing
True Detective
Boston Public
The Wire
Mad Men
Forensic Files
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Goosebumps
Game of Thrones
The Sopranos
Westworld
Game of Thrones
The Walking Dead
Fear The Walking Dead
Star Trek: The Next Generation
The Mandalorian
Battlestar Galactica
Star Trek: Voyager
Stranger Things
Supernatural
The Twilight Zone
The Haunting of Hill House
Castlevania
The Walking Dead
Ash vs Evil Dead
Hannibal
Doctor Who
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
The X-Files
Stargate
Commentaires