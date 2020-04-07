 Quiz musical: pouvez-vous identifier la série télé? | Pèse sur start
Quiz musical: pouvez-vous identifier la série télé?

Êtes-vous un(e) pro des chansons thèmes de séries télé? On a préparé un petit quiz pour tester vos connaissances.  

Pour que le quiz ne soit pas trop facile, on a pigé un extrait sonore de quelques secondes pour chaque chanson thème, au lieu que l'extrait commence dès le début.   

Écrivez votre score dans les commentaires!  

Stranger Things

Black Mirror

Doctor Who

The Mandalorian

Breaking Bad

Halt & Catch Fire

Dark

Mad Men

Preacher

Firefly

The Killing

True Detective

Boston Public

The Wire

Mad Men

Forensic Files

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Goosebumps

Game of Thrones

The Sopranos

Westworld

Game of Thrones

The Walking Dead

Fear The Walking Dead

Star Trek: The Next Generation

The Mandalorian

Battlestar Galactica

Star Trek: Voyager

Stranger Things

Supernatural

The Twilight Zone

The Haunting of Hill House

Castlevania

The Walking Dead

Ash vs Evil Dead

Hannibal

Doctor Who

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The X-Files

Stargate

  

