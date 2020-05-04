Journée Star Wars: une tonne de rabais sur les jeux pour PC et consoles
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Vous aviez envie de dépenser un peu afin de célébrer la journée Star Wars en ce 4 mai un peu gris? Ça tombe bien, parce qu’une avalanche de rabais sur les jeux de la franchise déferle en ce moment sur les différentes boutiques en ligne.
Ainsi, que vous soyez du type PlayStation, Xbox, Switch ou PC, vous aurez l’embarras du choix aujourd’hui pour vous gâter avec plusieurs aventures inspirées de la galaxie lointaine, très lointaine.
Voici donc un petit survol des différentes ventes Star Wars qui ont attiré notre attention sur PC et consoles!
Fanatical (PC)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
3,73$
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
3,73$
- Star Wars Jedi Knight I & II Pack
7,45$
- Star Wars Classics Collection
10,11$
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic I & II Pack
7,45$
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Deluxe Edition
15,99$
- Star Wars: Starfighter
2,33$
Steam (PC)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
47,99$
- Star Wars Complete Collection
87,95$
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection
10,40$
- Star Wars X-Wing Special Edition
4,02$
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic
4,02$
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
4,02$
- Lego Star Wars – The Complete Saga
5,69$
- Star Wars Republic Commando
4,02$
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
4,02$
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
4,02$
Humble Store (PC)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
41,58$
- Star Wars Collection
76,23$
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection
12,74$
- Star Wars Battlefront II
14,54$
- Star Wars Battlefront (version de 2004)
5,74$
- Star Wars Episode I: Racer
4,02$
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic
4,84$
- Lego Star Wars – The Complete Saga
5,69$
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
9,69$
GOG (PC)
- Star Wars Episode I: Racer
4,89$
- Star Wars Battlefront II (version de 2005)
6,99$
- Star Wars Empire at War: Gold Pack
9,79$
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
4,89$
- Star Wars - The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition
9,79$
- Star Wars Starfighter
2,99$
- Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga
2,99$
PlayStation Store (PS4)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
47,99$
- Star Wars Battlefront II
13,49$
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
6,74$
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge
6,74$
Microsoft Store (Xbox One)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
47,99$
- Star Wars Battlefront: Édition Ultime
6,49$
- Star Wars Battlefront II
10,79$
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
11,99$
Nintendo Game Store (Switch)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
21,41$
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
9,44$
