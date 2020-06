No Man’s Sky: deux excellentes nouvelles pour les joueurs

No Man's Sky Crossplay!



🚀 Crossplay between all platforms

🌌 Improvements to Lobbies and Groups

🎈 Speech Accessibility Options

🦾 VR Full body

👾 Speech to Text

🎮 Win 10 Store

🎁 Free for Game Pass

🛰 New Networking backend



Available Tomorrow ❤https://t.co/AbdW70imzQ pic.twitter.com/1n3hURMsvD