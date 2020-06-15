Torchlight 3, Persona 4 Golden, Mafia et Elite Dangerous: voici tous les jeux présentés samedi dernier au PC Gaming Show

Avez-vous eu la chance de regarder le PC Gaming Show samedi dernier? Nous avons eu droit à quelques nouveautés ainsi que des images très attendues pour certains titres.
Si vous avez manqué la présentation, nous vous avons facilité la tâche et avons rassemblé toutes les annonces sur une même page pour une bonne séance de visionnement.
Bonne écoute!
Valheim
Ooblets
Torchlight 3
Elite Dangerous: Odyssey
Persona 4 Golden
In Sound Mind
Airbone Kingdom
DwarfHeim
Humankind
Les jeux de New Blood Interactive
Icarus
Evil Genius 2: World Domination
Godfall
Prodeus
Fae Tactics: The Girl Who Destroyed the World
Carto
Project Wingman
Blankos: Block Party
Everspace 2
Inkulinati
Remnant: From the Ashes
Mafia: Definitive Edition
Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy
Among Trees
Potionomics
Mortal Shell
Shadow Man Remastered
Blightbound
Shadows of Doubt
The Forgotten City
Paradise Killer
Cartel Tycoon
Haven
Trash Sailors
Cris Tales
Alaloth
A Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
New World
Twin Mirror
Metal: Hellsinger
Red Sails
The Last Campfire
Escape from Tarkov
The Outlast Trials
Surgeon Simulator 2
