 Torchlight 3, Persona 4 Golden, Mafia et Elite Dangerous: voici tous les jeux présentés samedi dernier au PC Gaming Show | Pèse sur start
/news
Torchlight 3, Persona 4 Golden, Mafia et Elite Dangerous: voici tous les jeux présentés samedi dernier au PC Gaming Show

Avez-vous eu la chance de regarder le PC Gaming Show samedi dernier? Nous avons eu droit à quelques nouveautés ainsi que des images très attendues pour certains titres.  

Si vous avez manqué la présentation, nous vous avons facilité la tâche et avons rassemblé toutes les annonces sur une même page pour une bonne séance de visionnement. 

Bonne écoute!

Valheim  

  

Ooblets  

Torchlight 3  

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey  

Persona 4 Golden  

In Sound Mind  

Airbone Kingdom  

DwarfHeim  

Humankind  

Les jeux de New Blood Interactive  

Icarus  

Evil Genius 2: World Domination  

Godfall  

Prodeus  

Fae Tactics: The Girl Who Destroyed the World  

Carto  

Project Wingman  

Blankos: Block Party  

Everspace 2  

Inkulinati  

Remnant: From the Ashes  

Mafia: Definitive Edition  

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy  

Among Trees  

Potionomics  

Mortal Shell  

Shadow Man Remastered  

Blightbound  

Shadows of Doubt  

The Forgotten City  

Paradise Killer  

Cartel Tycoon  

Haven  

Trash Sailors  

Cris Tales  

Alaloth  

A Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town  

New World  

Twin Mirror  

Metal: Hellsinger  

Red Sails  

The Last Campfire  

Escape from Tarkov  

The Outlast Trials  

Surgeon Simulator 2  

