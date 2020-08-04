Voici les jeux qui sortiront en août 2020 sur consoles et PC
Fan de jeux indépendants? Le mois d’août pourrait vous réserver quelques bonnes surprises avec les sorties vidéoludiques des prochaines semaines.
Certes, une poignée de titres à plus gros budget, comme Microsoft Flight Simulator, Madden 21, UFC 4, Project Cars 3, Hyper Scape ou la version PC de Horizon Zero Dawn prendront également place sur les tablettes d’ici la fin du mois.
Août risque toutefois d’être davantage un moment pour plonger dans l’inconnu et faire de belles découvertes!
Voici donc les jeux qui paraîtront en août 2020 sur consoles et PC:
4 août
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – PS4, PC
- Hellbound – PC
- Relicta – PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia
- Skully – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
5 août
- The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare – PC, Xbox One
- West of Dead – PS4, Switch
6 août
- Clan N – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Drink More Glurp – Switch, PC
7 août
- Fast & Furious Crossroads – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – PC
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? - Infinite Combate – PC
11 août
- Hyper Scape – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Inertial Drift – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? - Infinite Combate – PS4, Switch
- Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town – PC
12 août
- Banner of the Maid – PS4, Switch
- Metamorphosis – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Popup Dungeon – PC
13 août
- A Total War Saga: Troy – PC
- Boomerang Fu – Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Collar × Malice: Unlimited – Switch
- Darkestville Castle – PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Kill It with Fire – PC
14 août
- Eastern Exorcist – PC
- UFC 4 – PS4, Xbox One
18 août
- Death end re;Quest 2 – PC
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Microsoft Flight Simulator – PC
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Definitive Edition – PS4, Xbox One
- Rogue Legacy 2 – PC
20 août
- Battletoads – Xbox One, PC
- Griefhelm – PC
- Pastel: Blind Karma – PC
- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Remnant: From the Ashes - Subject 2923 (DLC) – PS4, Xbox One, PC
21 août
- Aokana - Four Rhythms Across the Blue – PS4, Switch
- New Super Lucky’s Tale – PS4, Xbox One
- PGA Tour 2K21 – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia
- Samurai Jack: Battle through Time – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
25 août
- Death end re;Quest 2 – PS4
- Descenders – PS4
- Giraffe and Annika – PS4, Switch
- Kandagawa Jet Girls – PS4, PC
- No Straight Roads – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Street Power Soccer – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
27 août
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – PS4, Switch, iOS, Android
- Moon: Remix RPG Adventure – Switch
- Surgeon Simulator 2 – PC
- Tell Me Why - Chapter 1 – Xbox One, PC
28 août
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – PS4, Switch, PC
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Jump Force Deluxe Edition – Switch
- Madden 21 – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Nexomon: Extinction – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Project Cars 3 – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Road To Guangdong – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Shing! – PS4, Switch, PC
- Wasteland 3 – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Windbound – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia
Quelque part en août... si on est chanceux
- Serious Sam 4 – PC, Stadia
