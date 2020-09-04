Voici les jeux qui sortiront en septembre 2020 sur consoles et PC
Les élèves sont retournés à l’école, la plupart des gens ont repris le boulot et l’automne arrive ce mois-ci. Vous savez ce que tout ça veut dire? La grosse saison de sorties vidéoludiques est déjà à nos portes!
• À lire aussi: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine et Super Mario Galaxy seront jouables sur la Nintendo Switch
Bon, il faudra attendre encore un peu avant que les vagues PS5 et Xbox Series X nous frappent, mais septembre offrira tout de même son lot de titres intéressants. Bref, c'est une autre preuve que nous entrons dans le sprint final avant la folie des Fêtes.
Irez-vous dévaler les rampes dans la version revue de Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 et 2? Ou userez-vous plutôt de vos pouvoirs spéciaux dans Marvel's Avengers? Vous pourriez aussi en profiter pour redécouvrir de merveilleux classiques de Nintendo!
En tout cas, ce n'est pas le choix qui manque!
Voici les jeux qui paraîtront en septembre 2020 sur consoles et PC:
1er septembre
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Crusader Kings 3 – PC, Mac
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Stonethorn (DLC) – PS4, Xbox One
- Iron Harvest – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Evergate – PC
- MX vs ATV All Out – Switch
3 septembre
- Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale (VR) – Oculus
- Spellbreak – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Tell Me Why: Chapter Two – Xbox One, PC
- WRC 9 – PS4, Xbox One, PC
4 septembre
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters – Xbox One
- Doraemon Story of Seasons – PS4
- Marvel's Avengers – PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia
- NBA 2K21 – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia
- Paradise Killer – Switch, PC
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – PS4, Xbox One, PC
7 septembre
- Circuit Dude – Switch
8 septembre
- AVICII Invector Encore Edition – Switch
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- OkunoKA Madness – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Party Hard 2 – PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- RPG Maker MV – PS4, Switch
- The Sims 4: Star Wars: Journey to Batuu (DLC) – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Star Renegades – PC
- Minecraft Dungeons: Creeping Winter (DLC) – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
9 septembre
- The Outer Worlds: Peril On Gorgon (DLC) – PS4, Xbox One, PC
10 septembre
- Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck (DLC) – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Bounty Battle – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Hotshot Racing – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
MO:Astray – Switch
- Ostranauts (Accès anticipé) – PC
- Redneck Ed: Astro Monster Show – PC
- Tell Me Why: Chapter Three – Xbox One, PC
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Wintermoor Tactics Club – PS4, Xbox One, Switch
11 septembre
- Inertial Drift – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
15 septembre
- BPM: Bullets Per Minute – PC
- eFootball PES 2021 Season Update – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Fight Crab – Switch
- Spelunky 2 – PS4
- Vaporum: Lockdown – PC
17 septembre
- Dog Duty – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Medieval Dynasty – PC
- Mini Motor Racing X – Switch
- Pacer – PS4, Xbox One, PC
18 septembre
- Crysis Remastered – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine et Super Mario Galaxy) – Switch
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia
22 septembre
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – PS4
23 septembre
- Unrailed! – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
24 septembre
- Dungreed – PS4, Switch
- Going Under – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Gone Viral (Accès anticipé) – PC
- Little Big Workshop – Xbox One
- Rip Them Off – PC, iOS
- Serious Sam 4 – PC, Stadia
- Tears of Avia – Xbox One, PC
- Tennis World Tour 2 – PS4, Xbox One, PC
25 septembre
- Budget Cuts (VR) – PS4
- Bullet Age – PC
- Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Mafia: Definitive Edition – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Port Royale 4 – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Zengeon – Switch
28 septembre
- Genshin Impact – PC, iOS, Android
29 septembre
- Projection: First Light – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! – PS4, Switch
- The Walking Dead: Onslaught (VR) – PS4, PC
30 septembre
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Accès anticipé) – PC, Stadia
