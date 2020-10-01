Voici les jeux qui sortiront en octobre 2020 sur consoles et PC
Un mois avant le lancement de la prochaine génération de consoles, que nous réserve octobre en guise de sorties de jeux?
• À lire aussi: Octobre 2020: voici les jeux gratuits PlayStation Plus
• À lire aussi: Octobre 2020: voici les jeux gratuits Xbox Live Gold
Chose certaine, ce n’est peut-être pas l’effervescence habituelle du début de l’automne (elle viendra en novembre, cette année!), mais les joueurs auront tout de même plusieurs titres intéressants à se mettre sous la dent au cours des prochaines semaines.
Au menu, notamment, on retrouvera en octobre un tout nouveau Crash Bandicoot (oui, oui), un autre NHL, un jeu de pilotage spatial aux couleurs de Star Wars... et une étrange version de Super Mario Bros.
Sans plus attendre, voici les jeux qui paraîtront en octobre 2020 sur consoles et PC:
1er octobre
- Super Mario Bros. 35 – Switch
- Warsaw – Xbox One, Switch
- Ys Origin – Switch
2 octobre
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – PS4, Xbox One
- Let's Sing Queen – PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Star Wars Squadrons – PS4, Xbox One, PC
6 octobre
- Baldur's Gate III [accès anticipé] – PC, Stadia
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix – PS4, Xbox One, Switch
8 octobre
- Blaston – Oculus Quest
- Game Dev Tycoon – Switch
- I Am Dead – Switch, PC
- Ikenfell – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Ride 4 – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- The Uncertain: Light at the End – PC
9 octobre
- Ben 10: Power Trip – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- FIFA 21 – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Survivalists – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
13 octobre
- Craftlands Workshoppe [accès anticipé] – PC
- G.I. Joe Operation Blackout – PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Foregone – PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Prinny: Can I Really Be The Hero – Switch
- Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood – Switch
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Second Extinction [accès anticipé] – PC
- Woodsalt – Switch, PC
14 octobre
- Onee Chanbara Origin – PS4, PC
- Partisans 1941 – PC
15 octobre
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition – PC
- Cake Bash – PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia
- Cloudpunk – PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Monster Truck Championship – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Raji: An Ancient Epic – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Ring of Pain – PC
- Space Crew – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Tennis World Tour 2 – Switch
16 octobre
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Zoids: Wild Blast Unleashed – Switch
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – Switch
- NHL 21 – PS4, Xbox One
20 octobre
- Amnesia Rebirth – PS4, PC
- Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One [DLC] – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Drone Swarm – PC
- The Guise – PC
21 octobre
- LOVE - A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories – PC
- ScourgeBringer – Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Tenderfoot Tactics – PC
22 octobre
- DwarfHeim – PC
23 octobre
- Ampersat – PC
- Transformers: Battlegrounds – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
27 octobre
- Carto – PS4, PC
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues – PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Ghostrunner – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4 – PS4
28 octobre
- AGOS: A Game of Space [VR] – PC
- Gibbous: A Cthulhu Adventure – Switch
29 octobre
- Song of Horror: Complete Edition – PS4, Xbox One
- Watch Dogs: Legion – PS4, Xbox One, PC
30 octobre
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe – Switch
31 octobre
- Auto Chess – PS4
Commentaires