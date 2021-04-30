Les nouveaux jeux PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC à venir en mai 2021

Évidemment, l’un des jeux les plus attendus du mois est Resident Evil Village, qui arrivera le 7 mai prochain sur PlayStation, Xbox, PC et Stadia, mais si l’horreur n’est pas votre tasse de thé, soyez sans crainte.
En ce sens, plusieurs titres indépendants et quelques plus grosses productions, comme Mass Effect: Legendary Edition ou encore Biomutant, feront aussi leur apparition sur consoles et PC au cours des prochaines semaines.
Sans plus attendre, voici les nouveaux jeux à venir en mai 2021 sur PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC:
The Colonists – PS4, Xbox One, Switch
Dark Nights with Poe and Munro – PS4, Xbox One
Dragon Quest Builders 2 – Xbox One
Demeo [VR] – PC
Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition – PC
Skate City – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Flowing Lights – Xbox One, Xbox One X/S, Switch, PC
The Invisible Hand – PC
Resident Evil Village – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia
Hood: Outlaws & Legends – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Huntdown – PC
Retro Machina – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Sherwood Extreme [Accès anticipé] – PC, Mac
Mad Devils – PC
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids [DLC] – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC
Before We Leave – PC
GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon [Accès anticipé] – PC
RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Definitive Edition – Switch
Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir – Switch
Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind – Switch
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – PS4, Xbox One, PC
Subnautica – Switch
Subnautica: Below Zero – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC