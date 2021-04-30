Les nouveaux jeux PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC à venir en mai 2021

Après la sortie de Returnal et de New Pokémon Snap en avril, le printemps continue de réserver de belles surprises aux joueurs avec une autre série de nouveautés vidéoludiques intéressantes en mai.

Évidemment, l’un des jeux les plus attendus du mois est Resident Evil Village, qui arrivera le 7 mai prochain sur PlayStation, Xbox, PC et Stadia, mais si l’horreur n’est pas votre tasse de thé, soyez sans crainte.

En ce sens, plusieurs titres indépendants et quelques plus grosses productions, comme Mass Effect: Legendary Edition ou encore Biomutant, feront aussi leur apparition sur consoles et PC au cours des prochaines semaines.

Sans plus attendre, voici les nouveaux jeux à venir en mai 2021 sur PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC:

4 mai

The Colonists – PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Dark Nights with Poe and Munro – PS4, Xbox One

Dragon Quest Builders 2 – Xbox One

6 mai

Demeo [VR] – PC

Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition – PC

Skate City – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

7 mai

Flowing Lights – Xbox One, Xbox One X/S, Switch, PC

The Invisible Hand – PC

Resident Evil Village – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia

10 mai

Hood: Outlaws & Legends – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

12 mai

Huntdown – PC

Retro Machina – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Sherwood Extreme [Accès anticipé] – PC, Mac

Mad Devils – PC

13 mai

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids [DLC] – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

Before We Leave – PC

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon [Accès anticipé] – PC

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Definitive Edition – Switch

14 mai

Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir – Switch

Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind – Switch

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – PS4, Xbox One, PC

Subnautica – Switch

Subnautica: Below Zero – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

18 mai

Days Gone – PC

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice – PS4, Xbox One, Switch

SnowRunner – Switch

Void Terrarium++ – PS5

19 mai

Aerial_Knight's Never Yield – Switch, PC

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey [DLC] – PC

20 mai

Fighting EX Layer: Another Dash – Switch

Grand Casino Tycoon – PC

Just Die Already – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Lacuna – PC

Mind Scanners – PC

Of Bird and Cage – PC

Open Country – PC

The Wild at Heart – Xbox One, PC

21 mai

Knockout City – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Miitopia – Switch

Rust – PS4, Xbox One

25 mai

An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs – Xbox Series X/S, PC

Biomutant – PS4, Xbox One, PC

Capcom Arcade Stadium – PS4, Xbox One, PC

Erica – PC

King of Seas – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Maneater – Switch

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster – PS4, Switch, PC

27 mai

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers – PS4, Switch, PC

Highrisers – PC

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Oddworld Collection – Switch

Solasta: Crown Of The Magister – PC

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Weaving Tides – Switch, PC

28 mai

7 Years From Now – Switch, PC

Song of Horror – PS4, Xbox One

World's End Club – Switch

