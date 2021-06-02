 Les nouveaux jeux PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC à venir en juin 2021 | Pèse sur start
Les nouveaux jeux PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC à venir en juin 2021

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Le retour du beau temps et, plus largement, de la saison estivale condamne-t-il les joueurs à se contenter de miettes au niveau des sorties vidéoludiques? Pas nécessairement!

On s’entend, ce n’est pas la panacée comme à l’approche des Fêtes, mais, tout de même, peu importe votre plateforme de choix, juin risque de vous apporter quelque chose d’intéressant à vous mettre sous les pouces.

Ainsi, que ce soit les verts fraîchement coupés de Mario Golf: Super Rush ou encore l’univers futuriste et coloré de Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, le premier mois de l’été n’est pas dénué de nouveautés d’importance à explorer. Et, comme d’habitude, les jeux indépendants (et le retour de vieux classiques) ne manquent pas non plus à l’appel.

Ce faisant, voici donc les nouveaux jeux à venir en juin 2021 sur PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC:

1er juin   

DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC   

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood – PC, Mac, Stadia   

Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection – PS4, Xbox One, Steam   

Going Medieval [accès anticipé] – PC   

Griftlands – PC   

Hokko Life [accès anticipé] – PC   

Necromunda: Hired Gun – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC   

Operation: Tango – PS4, PS5, PC   

Stonefly – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC   

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown – PS4   

World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic – PC   

Wreckfest – PS5, Xbox Series X/S   

2 juin   

Overboard! – Switch, PC, iOS  

 3 juin   

Astalon: Tears of the Earth – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC   

Critters For Sale – PC   

The Magnificent Trufflepigs – PC   

Open Country – PS4, Xbox One, PC   

Pro Cycling Manager 2021 – PC   

Tour de France 2021 – Ps4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC   

Winds of Change – Switch   

Wing of Darkness – PS4, Switch, PC   

4 juin   

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power – Switch   

Evergate – PS5   

Griftlands – PS4, Xbox One, Switch   

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC   

The Persistence Enhanced – PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC   

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC   

5 juin   

Mighty Goose – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC   

8 juin   

Backbone – PC   

Chivalry 2 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC   

Edge of Eternity – PC   

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood – PS4, Xbox One   

Neptunia ReVerse – PS5   

Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town – Switch   

9 juin   

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch   

Green Hell – PS4, Xbox One   

Later Daters – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S   

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC   

10 juin   

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – PS4, PS5, PC, Mac   

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – PS5   

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC   

One Hand Clapping [accès anticipé] – PC   

We Are Football – PC   

11 juin   

Black Skylands [accès anticipé] – PC   

Game Builder Garage – Switch   

Guilty Gear Strive – PS4, PS5, PC   

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – PS5   

Wave Break – Switch, PC   

13 juin   

Lumberhill – PC   

15 juin   

The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced – PS5, Xbox Series X/S   

17 juin   

Red Solstice 2: Survivors – PC   

Roguebook – PC   

18 juin   

Metro Exodus Complete Edition – PS5, Xbox Series X/S   

Monobot – PC   

22 juin   

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights – Switch, PC   

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC   

Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective – PC   

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia   

Super Magbot – Switch, PC   

23 juin   

Fallen Knight – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC   

Out of Line – PC   

24 juin   

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC   

Legend of Mana – PS4, Switch, PC   

25 juin   

Mario Golf: Super Rush – Switch   

Scarlet Nexus – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC   

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Switch   

29 juin   

Curved Space – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC   

Destroy All Humans! – Switch   

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny – Switch   

Zombies Ate My Neighbors et Ghoul Patrol – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC 

 Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World – PC   

30 juin   

A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories – Switch, PC

