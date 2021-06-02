Les nouveaux jeux PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC à venir en juin 2021

On s’entend, ce n’est pas la panacée comme à l’approche des Fêtes, mais, tout de même, peu importe votre plateforme de choix, juin risque de vous apporter quelque chose d’intéressant à vous mettre sous les pouces.
Ainsi, que ce soit les verts fraîchement coupés de Mario Golf: Super Rush ou encore l’univers futuriste et coloré de Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, le premier mois de l’été n’est pas dénué de nouveautés d’importance à explorer. Et, comme d’habitude, les jeux indépendants (et le retour de vieux classiques) ne manquent pas non plus à l’appel.
Ce faisant, voici donc les nouveaux jeux à venir en juin 2021 sur PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC:
DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood – PC, Mac, Stadia
Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection – PS4, Xbox One, Steam
Going Medieval [accès anticipé] – PC
Griftlands – PC
Hokko Life [accès anticipé] – PC
Necromunda: Hired Gun – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Operation: Tango – PS4, PS5, PC
Stonefly – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown – PS4
World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic – PC
Wreckfest – PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Overboard! – Switch, PC, iOS
Astalon: Tears of the Earth – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Critters For Sale – PC
The Magnificent Trufflepigs – PC
Open Country – PS4, Xbox One, PC
Pro Cycling Manager 2021 – PC
Tour de France 2021 – Ps4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Winds of Change – Switch
Wing of Darkness – PS4, Switch, PC
DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power – Switch
Evergate – PS5
Griftlands – PS4, Xbox One, Switch
The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
The Persistence Enhanced – PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Mighty Goose – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Backbone – PC
Chivalry 2 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Edge of Eternity – PC
The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood – PS4, Xbox One
Neptunia ReVerse – PS5
Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town – Switch
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
Green Hell – PS4, Xbox One
Later Daters – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Chicory: A Colorful Tale – PS4, PS5, PC, Mac
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – PS5
Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
One Hand Clapping [accès anticipé] – PC
We Are Football – PC
Black Skylands [accès anticipé] – PC
Game Builder Garage – Switch
Guilty Gear Strive – PS4, PS5, PC
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – PS5
Wave Break – Switch, PC
Lumberhill – PC
The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced – PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Red Solstice 2: Survivors – PC
Roguebook – PC
Metro Exodus Complete Edition – PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Monobot – PC
Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights – Switch, PC
Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective – PC
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia
Super Magbot – Switch, PC
Fallen Knight – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Out of Line – PC
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
Legend of Mana – PS4, Switch, PC
Mario Golf: Super Rush – Switch
Scarlet Nexus – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Switch
Curved Space – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Destroy All Humans! – Switch
Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny – Switch
Zombies Ate My Neighbors et Ghoul Patrol – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World – PC
A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories – Switch, PC