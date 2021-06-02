Les nouveaux jeux PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC à venir en juin 2021

Le retour du beau temps et, plus largement, de la saison estivale condamne-t-il les joueurs à se contenter de miettes au niveau des sorties vidéoludiques? Pas nécessairement!

On s’entend, ce n’est pas la panacée comme à l’approche des Fêtes, mais, tout de même, peu importe votre plateforme de choix, juin risque de vous apporter quelque chose d’intéressant à vous mettre sous les pouces.

Ainsi, que ce soit les verts fraîchement coupés de Mario Golf: Super Rush ou encore l’univers futuriste et coloré de Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, le premier mois de l’été n’est pas dénué de nouveautés d’importance à explorer. Et, comme d’habitude, les jeux indépendants (et le retour de vieux classiques) ne manquent pas non plus à l’appel.

Ce faisant, voici donc les nouveaux jeux à venir en juin 2021 sur PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC:

1 er juin

DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood – PC, Mac, Stadia

Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection – PS4, Xbox One, Steam

Going Medieval [accès anticipé] – PC

Griftlands – PC

Hokko Life [accès anticipé] – PC

Necromunda: Hired Gun – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Operation: Tango – PS4, PS5, PC

Stonefly – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown – PS4

World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic – PC

Wreckfest – PS5, Xbox Series X/S

2 juin

Overboard! – Switch, PC, iOS

3 juin

Astalon: Tears of the Earth – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Critters For Sale – PC

The Magnificent Trufflepigs – PC

Open Country – PS4, Xbox One, PC

Pro Cycling Manager 2021 – PC

Tour de France 2021 – Ps4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Winds of Change – Switch

Wing of Darkness – PS4, Switch, PC

4 juin

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power – Switch

Evergate – PS5

Griftlands – PS4, Xbox One, Switch

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Persistence Enhanced – PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

5 juin

Mighty Goose – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

8 juin

Backbone – PC

Chivalry 2 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Edge of Eternity – PC

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood – PS4, Xbox One

Neptunia ReVerse – PS5

Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town – Switch

9 juin

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

Green Hell – PS4, Xbox One

Later Daters – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

10 juin

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – PS4, PS5, PC, Mac

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – PS5

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

One Hand Clapping [accès anticipé] – PC

We Are Football – PC

11 juin

Black Skylands [accès anticipé] – PC

Game Builder Garage – Switch

Guilty Gear Strive – PS4, PS5, PC

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – PS5

Wave Break – Switch, PC

13 juin

Lumberhill – PC

15 juin

The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced – PS5, Xbox Series X/S

17 juin

Red Solstice 2: Survivors – PC

Roguebook – PC

18 juin

Metro Exodus Complete Edition – PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Monobot – PC

22 juin

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights – Switch, PC

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective – PC

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia

Super Magbot – Switch, PC

23 juin

Fallen Knight – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Out of Line – PC

24 juin

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Legend of Mana – PS4, Switch, PC

25 juin

Mario Golf: Super Rush – Switch

Scarlet Nexus – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Switch

29 juin

Curved Space – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Destroy All Humans! – Switch

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny – Switch

Zombies Ate My Neighbors et Ghoul Patrol – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World – PC

30 juin

A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories – Switch, PC

