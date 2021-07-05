Les nouveaux jeux PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC à venir en juillet 2021
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
Le mois de juillet, c’est les vacances, les terrasses et les week-ends en camping... mais aussi une poignée de journées de pluie qu’il faudra meubler avec quelques séances gaming!
Si vous êtes à la recherche d’un nouveau jeu coup de cœur, sachez que les prochaines semaines apporteront plusieurs nouveautés indie, de même que quelques titres plus importants, comme The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD sur la Switch ou encore Microsoft Flight Simulator sur la Xbox Series X/S. Les fans de F1 auront également l’occasion de découvrir ce mois-ci le volet 2021 de la franchise du même nom de Codemasters.
Voici donc plus en détail les nouveaux jeux à venir en juin 2021 sur PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC:
1er juillet
- Blaster Master Zero – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- The Procession to Calvary – Switch
2 juillet
- The Procession to Calvary – Xbox One
6 juillet
- The Silver Case 2425 – Switch
- A Plague Tale: Innocence – PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- Watch Dogs Legion: Bloodline [DLC] – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – Switch, PC
7 juillet
- Fallout 76: Steel Reign [Mise à jour] – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- The Procession to Calvary – PS4
8 juillet
- Boomerang X – Switch, PC
- Crash Drive 3 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, iOS, Android
- Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual – Oculus Quest
- Sniper Elite VR – PS VR
9 juillet
- Black Skylands – PC
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – Switch, PC
13 juillet
- Outsider: After Life – PC
- Where the Heart Leads – PS4
14 juillet
- Skydome – PC
15 juillet
- Blaster Master Zero 2 – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective – Switch
- Trials of Mana – iOS, Android
- Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game – Xbox One
16 juillet
- F1 2021 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – Switch
- Within the Blade – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
20 juillet
- Akiba's Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed – PS4, Switch, PC
- Cotton Reboot! – PS4, Switch
- Cris Tales – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, Stadia
- Death's Door – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
22 juillet
- Last Stop – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- The Sims 4: Cottage Living [DLC] – PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac
23 juillet
- Observer: System Redux – PS4, Xbox One
- Orcs Must Die! 3 – Ps4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
27 juillet
- Clone Drone in the Danger Zone – Ps4, Xbox One, Switch
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – PS4, Switch, PC
- Neo: The World Ends with You – PS4, Switch
- Microsoft Flight Simulator – Xbox Series X/S
- Samurai Warriors 5 – PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Synth Riders – PS VR
- Tribes of Midgard – PS4, PS5, PC
- Winds & Leaves – PS VR
28 juillet
- Chernobylite – PC
- Unbound: Worlds Apart – Switch, PC
29 juillet
- The Ascent – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Blaster Master Zero 3 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Eldest Souls – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Paint the Town Red – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
Quelque part en juillet
- Pokémon Unite – Switch
- Tetris Effect: Connected [Mise à jour] – PS4, PC
- Resident Evil Re:Verse – PS4, Xbox One, PC