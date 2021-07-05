Les nouveaux jeux PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC à venir en juillet 2021

Le mois de juillet, c’est les vacances, les terrasses et les week-ends en camping... mais aussi une poignée de journées de pluie qu’il faudra meubler avec quelques séances gaming!

Si vous êtes à la recherche d’un nouveau jeu coup de cœur, sachez que les prochaines semaines apporteront plusieurs nouveautés indie, de même que quelques titres plus importants, comme The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD sur la Switch ou encore Microsoft Flight Simulator sur la Xbox Series X/S. Les fans de F1 auront également l’occasion de découvrir ce mois-ci le volet 2021 de la franchise du même nom de Codemasters.

Voici donc plus en détail les nouveaux jeux à venir en juin 2021 sur PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC:

1er juillet

Blaster Master Zero – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

The Procession to Calvary – Switch

2 juillet

The Procession to Calvary – Xbox One

6 juillet

The Silver Case 2425 – Switch

A Plague Tale: Innocence – PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

Watch Dogs Legion: Bloodline [DLC] – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – Switch, PC

7 juillet

Fallout 76: Steel Reign [Mise à jour] – PS4, Xbox One, PC

The Procession to Calvary – PS4

8 juillet

Boomerang X – Switch, PC

Crash Drive 3 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, iOS, Android

Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual – Oculus Quest

Sniper Elite VR – PS VR

9 juillet

Black Skylands – PC

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – Switch, PC

13 juillet

Outsider: After Life – PC

Where the Heart Leads – PS4

14 juillet

Skydome – PC

15 juillet

Blaster Master Zero 2 – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective – Switch

Trials of Mana – iOS, Android

Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game – Xbox One

16 juillet

F1 2021 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – Switch

Within the Blade – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

20 juillet

Akiba's Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed – PS4, Switch, PC

Cotton Reboot! – PS4, Switch

Cris Tales – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, Stadia

Death's Door – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

22 juillet

Last Stop – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

The Sims 4: Cottage Living [DLC] – PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac

23 juillet

Observer: System Redux – PS4, Xbox One

Orcs Must Die! 3 – Ps4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

27 juillet

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone – Ps4, Xbox One, Switch

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – PS4, Switch, PC

Neo: The World Ends with You – PS4, Switch

Microsoft Flight Simulator – Xbox Series X/S

Samurai Warriors 5 – PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Synth Riders – PS VR

Tribes of Midgard – PS4, PS5, PC

Winds & Leaves – PS VR

28 juillet

Chernobylite – PC

Unbound: Worlds Apart – Switch, PC

29 juillet

The Ascent – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Blaster Master Zero 3 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Eldest Souls – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Fuga: Melodies of Steel – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Paint the Town Red – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Quelque part en juillet

Pokémon Unite – Switch

Tetris Effect: Connected [Mise à jour] – PS4, PC

Resident Evil Re:Verse – PS4, Xbox One, PC

