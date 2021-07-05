 Les nouveaux jeux PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC à venir en juillet 2021 | Pèse sur start
Les nouveaux jeux PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC à venir en juillet 2021

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
Le mois de juillet, c’est les vacances, les terrasses et les week-ends en camping... mais aussi une poignée de journées de pluie qu’il faudra meubler avec quelques séances gaming!

• À lire aussi: Voici les jeux gratuits PlayStation Plus pour PS4 et PS5 [JUILLET 2021]

• À lire aussi: Voici les jeux gratuits Xbox Live Gold pour Xbox One et Xbox Series X/S [JUILLET 2021]

Si vous êtes à la recherche d’un nouveau jeu coup de cœur, sachez que les prochaines semaines apporteront plusieurs nouveautés indie, de même que quelques titres plus importants, comme The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD sur la Switch ou encore Microsoft Flight Simulator sur la Xbox Series X/S. Les fans de F1 auront également l’occasion de découvrir ce mois-ci le volet 2021 de la franchise du même nom de Codemasters.

Voici donc plus en détail les nouveaux jeux à venir en juin 2021 sur PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC:

1er juillet  

  • Blaster Master Zero – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
  • The Procession to Calvary – Switch

2 juillet  

  • The Procession to Calvary – Xbox One

6 juillet  

  • The Silver Case 2425 – Switch
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence – PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
  • Watch Dogs Legion: Bloodline [DLC] – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
  • Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – Switch, PC

7 juillet  

  • Fallout 76: Steel Reign [Mise à jour] – PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • The Procession to Calvary – PS4

8 juillet  

  • Boomerang X – Switch, PC
  • Crash Drive 3 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, iOS, Android
  • Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual – Oculus Quest
  • Sniper Elite VR – PS VR

9 juillet  

  • Black Skylands – PC
  • Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – Switch, PC

13 juillet  

  • Outsider: After Life – PC
  • Where the Heart Leads – PS4

14 juillet  

  • Skydome – PC

15 juillet  

  • Blaster Master Zero 2 – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
  • Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective – Switch
  • Trials of Mana – iOS, Android
  • Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game – Xbox One

16 juillet  

  • F1 2021 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
  • The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – Switch
  • Within the Blade – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

20 juillet  

  • Akiba's Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed – PS4, Switch, PC
  • Cotton Reboot! – PS4, Switch
  • Cris Tales – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, Stadia
  • Death's Door – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

22 juillet  

  • Last Stop – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
  • The Sims 4: Cottage Living [DLC] – PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac

23 juillet  

  • Observer: System Redux – PS4, Xbox One
  • Orcs Must Die! 3 – Ps4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

27 juillet  

  • Clone Drone in the Danger Zone – Ps4, Xbox One, Switch
  • The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – PS4, Switch, PC
  • Neo: The World Ends with You – PS4, Switch
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator – Xbox Series X/S
  • Samurai Warriors 5 – PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
  • Synth Riders – PS VR
  • Tribes of Midgard – PS4, PS5, PC
  • Winds & Leaves – PS VR

28 juillet  

  • Chernobylite – PC
  • Unbound: Worlds Apart – Switch, PC

29 juillet  

  • The Ascent – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
  • Blaster Master Zero 3 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
  • Eldest Souls – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
  • Fuga: Melodies of Steel – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
  • Paint the Town Red – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Quelque part en juillet  

  • Pokémon Unite – Switch
  • Tetris Effect: Connected [Mise à jour] – PS4, PC
  • Resident Evil Re:Verse – PS4, Xbox One, PC

