Les sorties de jeux PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC d’octobre 2021

Le mois d’octobre connaîtra quelques sorties de jeux vidéo très attendus.

Au cours des prochaines semaines, les joueurs auront une multitude de nouveaux titres à explorer, et ce, peu importe leurs goûts ou leurs plateformes de prédilection.

Ainsi, avec FIFA 22, Metroid Dread, Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan et Guardians of the Galaxy, deux jeux faits au Québec, les occasions de gamer seront nombreuses ce mois-ci!

Voici donc les jeux qui sortiront sur consoles et PC en octobre:

1er octobre

FIFA 22 – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch ,Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Phoenix Point – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

5 octobre

Alan Wake Remastered – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

BPM: Bullets Per Minute – PS4, Xbox One

Exophobia – PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Hell Let Loose – PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Jett: The Far Shore – PC, PS4, PS5

Lego Marvel Super Heros – Switch

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania – PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan – PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Vagrus: The Riven Realms – PC

7 octobre

Far Cry 6 – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia

8 octobre

Lancement de la Nintendo Switch OLED

Metroid Dread – Switch

Tetris Effect: Connected – Switch

12 octobre

Back 4 Blood – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut – Switch

Monster Crown – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

14 octobre

The Idolmaster: Starlit Season – PC, PS4

Monark – Switch, PS4, PS5

The Riftbreaker – PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

15 octobre

Crysis Remastered Trilogy – PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

The Good Life – PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One

NHL 22 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

19 octobre

The Caligula Effect 2 – Switch, PS4

Dying Light – Switch

Into the Pit – PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

20 octobre

They Always Run – PC

21 octobre

Disciples: Liberation – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Evertried – Switch

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows – PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Sands of Aura [ACCÈS ANTICIPÉ] – PC

22 octobre

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

26 octobre

Guardians of the Galaxy – PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Iron Harvest Complete Edition – PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Solar Ash – PC, PS4, PS5

Nascar 21: Ignition – PC, PS4, Xbox One

The Unliving [ACCÈS ANTICIPÉ] – PC

27 octobre

Super Robot Wars 30 – PC

28 octobre

Age of Empires IV – PC

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water – PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Riders Republic – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia

Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi – PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars – PC, Switch, PS4

29 octobre

Mario Party Superstars – Switch

