Les sorties de jeux PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC d’octobre 2021
Le mois d’octobre connaîtra quelques sorties de jeux vidéo très attendus.
Au cours des prochaines semaines, les joueurs auront une multitude de nouveaux titres à explorer, et ce, peu importe leurs goûts ou leurs plateformes de prédilection.
Ainsi, avec FIFA 22, Metroid Dread, Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan et Guardians of the Galaxy, deux jeux faits au Québec, les occasions de gamer seront nombreuses ce mois-ci!
Voici donc les jeux qui sortiront sur consoles et PC en octobre:
1er octobre
FIFA 22 – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch ,Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Phoenix Point – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
5 octobre
Alan Wake Remastered – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
BPM: Bullets Per Minute – PS4, Xbox One
Exophobia – PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Hell Let Loose – PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Jett: The Far Shore – PC, PS4, PS5
Lego Marvel Super Heros – Switch
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania – PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan – PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One
7 octobre
Far Cry 6 – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia
8 octobre
Lancement de la Nintendo Switch OLED
Metroid Dread – Switch
Tetris Effect: Connected – Switch
12 octobre
Back 4 Blood – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut – Switch
Monster Crown – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
14 octobre
The Idolmaster: Starlit Season – PC, PS4
Monark – Switch, PS4, PS5
The Riftbreaker – PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
15 octobre
Crysis Remastered Trilogy – PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
The Good Life – PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One
NHL 22 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
19 octobre
The Caligula Effect 2 – Switch, PS4
Dying Light – Switch
Into the Pit – PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
20 octobre
They Always Run – PC
21 octobre
Disciples: Liberation – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Evertried – Switch
Tandem: A Tale of Shadows – PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One
Sands of Aura [ACCÈS ANTICIPÉ] – PC
22 octobre
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
26 octobre
Guardians of the Galaxy – PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Iron Harvest Complete Edition – PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Solar Ash – PC, PS4, PS5
Nascar 21: Ignition – PC, PS4, Xbox One
The Unliving [ACCÈS ANTICIPÉ] – PC
27 octobre
Super Robot Wars 30 – PC
28 octobre
Age of Empires IV – PC
Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water – PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Riders Republic – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia
Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi – PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One
Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars – PC, Switch, PS4
29 octobre
Mario Party Superstars – Switch