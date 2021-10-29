Les sorties de jeux PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC de novembre 2021

Au cours des prochaines semaines, les joueurs auront une multitude de nouveaux titres à explorer, et ce, peu importe leurs goûts ou leurs plateformes de prédilection.

• À lire aussi: Voici les jeux gratuits PlayStation Plus pour PS4 et PS5 [NOVEMBRE 2021]

Les occasions de gamer seront nombreuses ce mois-ci!

Voici donc les jeux qui sortiront sur consoles et PC en novembre:

2 novembre

Giants Uprising – PC

World War Z – Switch

Conway: Disappearance At Dahlia View – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch ,Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Tunche – PC/Mac/Linux, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

3 novembre

BloodShore – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Time Loader – PC, PS4, Xbox One

4 novembre

Just Dance 2022 – PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Demon Turf – PC/Mac, PS4, PS5, Switch ,Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Where Cards Fall – PC/Mac, Switch

Pinchcliffe Grand Prix – PC, Switch

Spacelines From The Far Out – PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Starsand – PC

To The Rescue! – PC/Mac/Linux, Switch

A Boy and His Blob – Switch

Prison Simulator – PC

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

5 novembre

Call of Duty: Vanguard – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mise à jour 2.0 – Switch

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise – Switch

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy – PS4, PS5

8 novembre

Blue Reflection: Second Light – PC, PS4, Switch

9 novembre

Forza Horizon 5 – PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Football Manager 2022 – PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Jurassic World Evolution 2 – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Airborne Kingdom – PC/Mac, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

My Singing Monsters Playground – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

11 novembre

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitve Edition – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Switch

Breakwaters – PC, PS4, Xbox One

Epic Chef – PC, PS4, Xbox One

Kainga: Seeds of Civilization – PC/Mac/Linux

12 novembre

Shin Megami Tensei V – Switch

Punk Wars – PC/Mac/Linux

16 novembre

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Grow: Song of the Evertree – PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf –Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection

Marsupilami: Hoobaventure – PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Surviving the Aftermath – PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection – Switch

Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo – Switch

The Wild at Heart – PS4, Xbox One

The Waylanders – PC

17 novembre

Klang 2 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

18 novembre

Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year edition – PC, Xbox Series X/S

Undungeon – PC, Xbox One

BloodRayne: Revamped – Switch

BloodRayne: Revamped 2 – Switch

Century: Age of Ashes – PC

19 novembre

Battlefield 2042 – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker – PC/Mac, PS4, PS5

Nerf Legends – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Pokémon Shining Pearl – Switch

NERF: Legends – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

20 novembre

Icarus – PC

22 novembre

Farming Simulator 22 – PC/Mac, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia

23 novembre

Death’s Door – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Disney Classic Games Collection - PS4, Switch, Xbox One,

25 novembre

Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Astérix & Obélix: Slap Them All! – PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game – PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

26 novembre

Len’s Island – PC/Mac

30 novembre

Evil Genius 2: World Domination – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Propnight – PC

Beyond a Steel Sky – PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

À VOIR AUSSI

s

s