Les sorties de jeux PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC de novembre 2021
Au cours des prochaines semaines, les joueurs auront une multitude de nouveaux titres à explorer, et ce, peu importe leurs goûts ou leurs plateformes de prédilection.
Les occasions de gamer seront nombreuses ce mois-ci!
Voici donc les jeux qui sortiront sur consoles et PC en novembre:
2 novembre
Giants Uprising – PC
World War Z – Switch
Conway: Disappearance At Dahlia View – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch ,Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Tunche – PC/Mac/Linux, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
3 novembre
BloodShore – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Time Loader – PC, PS4, Xbox One
4 novembre
Just Dance 2022 – PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Demon Turf – PC/Mac, PS4, PS5, Switch ,Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Where Cards Fall – PC/Mac, Switch
Pinchcliffe Grand Prix – PC, Switch
Spacelines From The Far Out – PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Starsand – PC
To The Rescue! – PC/Mac/Linux, Switch
A Boy and His Blob – Switch
Prison Simulator – PC
The Binding of Isaac: Repentance – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
5 novembre
Call of Duty: Vanguard – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mise à jour 2.0 – Switch
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise – Switch
Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy – PS4, PS5
8 novembre
Blue Reflection: Second Light – PC, PS4, Switch
9 novembre
Forza Horizon 5 – PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Football Manager 2022 – PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Jurassic World Evolution 2 – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Airborne Kingdom – PC/Mac, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
My Singing Monsters Playground – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
11 novembre
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitve Edition – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Switch
Breakwaters – PC, PS4, Xbox One
Epic Chef – PC, PS4, Xbox One
Kainga: Seeds of Civilization – PC/Mac/Linux
12 novembre
Shin Megami Tensei V – Switch
Punk Wars – PC/Mac/Linux
16 novembre
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Grow: Song of the Evertree – PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf –Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection
Marsupilami: Hoobaventure – PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
Surviving the Aftermath – PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection – Switch
Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo – Switch
The Wild at Heart – PS4, Xbox One
The Waylanders – PC
17 novembre
Klang 2 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
18 novembre
Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year edition – PC, Xbox Series X/S
Undungeon – PC, Xbox One
BloodRayne: Revamped – Switch
BloodRayne: Revamped 2 – Switch
Century: Age of Ashes – PC
19 novembre
Battlefield 2042 – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker – PC/Mac, PS4, PS5
Nerf Legends – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Pokémon Shining Pearl – Switch
NERF: Legends – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
20 novembre
Icarus – PC
22 novembre
Farming Simulator 22 – PC/Mac, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia
23 novembre
Death’s Door – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Disney Classic Games Collection - PS4, Switch, Xbox One,
25 novembre
Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Astérix & Obélix: Slap Them All! – PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game – PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
26 novembre
Len’s Island – PC/Mac
30 novembre
Evil Genius 2: World Domination – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Propnight – PC
Beyond a Steel Sky – PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S