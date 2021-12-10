It Takes Two triomphe, Deathloop s’illustre: voici tous les gagnants des Game Awards 2021
It Takes Two
Plusieurs voyaient Deathloop ou Metroid Dread rafler la mise aux Game Awards 2021, jeudi soir, mais c’est finalement le (très) sympathique jeu multijoueur de Josef Fares, It Takes Two, qui a été sacré du jeu de l’année lors de la cérémonie de remise de prix.
Le titre de Hazelight Studio a également mis la main sur le prix du meilleur jeu familial et celui du meilleur jeu multijoueur.
Deathloop, pour sa part, a notamment pu se consoler en s’imposant dans les catégories meilleure réalisation et meilleure direction artistique. Pour sa part, Metroid Dread a remporté le titre de meilleur jeu d’action-aventure.
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, développé au Québec par Eidos-Montréal, a quant à lui raflé le prix du meilleur scénario.
Voici l’ensemble des gagnants des Game Awards 2021:
Jeu de l’année
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Meilleure réalisation
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Meilleur jeu-service
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
Meilleur jeu indépendant
- 12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna Interactive)
- Death’s Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)
- Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital)
Meilleur premier jeu indépendant
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury)
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
- The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)
- Valheim (Iron Gate/Coffee Stain)
Meilleur scénario
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/Square Enix)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/Square Enix)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
Meilleure direction artistique
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
Meilleure trame sonore et musique
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, compositeurs)
- Deathloop (Tom Salta, compositeur)
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, compositeur)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques, compositeur)
- The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams, compositeurs)
Meilleur design sonore
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
Meilleure performance
- Erika Mori dans le rôle d’Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors
- Giancarlo Esposito dans le rôle d’Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6
- Jason E. Kelley dans le rôle de Colt Vahn, Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson dans le rôle de Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
- Ozioma Akagha dans le rôle de Julianna Blake, Deathloop
Meilleur jeu avec un impact
- Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games)
- Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)
- Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/Square Enix)
- No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)
Meilleur soutien de la communauté
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Meilleur jeu mobile
- Fantasian (Mistwalker)
- Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
- League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)
- MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)
- Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios/The Pokemon Company)
Meilleur jeu VR/AR
- Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)
- I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)
- Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios)
- Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)
- Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments)
Meilleur jeu d’action
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
- Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
Meilleur jeu d’action-aventure
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/Square Enix)
- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Meilleur jeu de rôle
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)
- Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega)
- Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)
Meilleur jeu de combat
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2/Sega)
- Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread/Delightworks)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill)
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)
Meilleur jeu familial
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Mario Party Superstars (NDcube/Nintendo)
- New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco/The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
Meilleur de sport ou de course
- F1 2021 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
- FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)
Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft)
Meilleur jeu de simulation ou de stratégie
- Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)
- Humankind (Amplitude Studios/Sega)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios)
Meilleur jeu multijoueur
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Knockout City (Velan Studios/EA)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- New World (Amazon Games)
- Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain)
Jeu le plus attendu
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
- Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
Meilleure innovation dans le domaine de l’accessibilité
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/Square Enix)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)
Créateur de contenu de l’année
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- TheGrefg
Meilleur jeu esport
- Call of Duty (Activision)
- CS:GO (Valve)
- DOTA2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Meilleur athlète esport
- Chris «Simp» Lehr
- Heo «ShowMaker» Su
- Magomed «Collapse» Khalilov
- Oleksandr «s1mple» Kostyliev
- Tyson «TenZ» Ngo
Meilleur équipe esport
- Atlanta FaZe (COD)
- DWG KIA (LOL)
- Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (DOTA2)
Meilleur entraîneur esport
- Airat «Silent» Gaziev
- Andrey «ENGH» Sholokhov
- Andrii «B1ad3» Horodenskyi
- James «Crowder» Crowder
- Kim «kkOma» Jeong-gyun
Meilleur événement esport
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- The International 2021
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters