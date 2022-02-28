Disney+: voici les films et séries qui arrivent en mars 2022
La série Moon Knight arrive le 30 mars sur Disney+
Le mois de mars s’annonce bien rempli côté nouveautés sur la plateforme Disney+.
Les abonnés au service Disney+ pourront profiter d’un nouveau film Pixar intitulé Turning Red et de la série Marvel Moon Knight. Les anciennes séries Marvel de Netflix, dont Luke Cage et Daredevil, feront leur entrée sur la plateforme le 16 mars.
Voici donc ce qui arrive sur Disney+ au Canada, en mars:
2 mars
- Broken Karaoke – saison 1
- Secrets of Sulpher Springs – saison 2
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – saison 1, nouvel épisode
- West Side Story
- The Great North – saison 2, nouvel épisode
- Our Kind of People – saison
- Pam & Tommy – saison 1, nouvel épisode
- Promised Land – saison 1, nouvel épisode
- Snowdrop – saison 1, nouvel épisode
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga – saisons 1 et 2
3 mars
- The Dropout – saison 1, premier épisode
4 mars
- Fresh – Saison 1
- The Call of the Wild
- Russia's Wild Tiger
- The Way of the Cheetah
9 mars
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – saison 1, nouvel épisode
- Army Wives – saisons 1 à 7
- How I Met Your Father – saison 1, premier épisode
- The Great North – saison 2, nouvel épisode
- Pam & Tommy – saison 1, nouvel épisode
- Promised Land – saison 1, nouvel épisode
- Snowdrop – saison 1, nouvel épisode
10 mars
The Dropout – saison 1, nouvel épisode
11 mars
- Turning Red
- Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back
- Great Expectations
- Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship
13 mars
- Bob's Burgers – saison 11, nouvel épisode
- Family Guy – saison 20, nouvel épisode
- The Simpsons – saison 33, nouvel épisode
16 mars
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – saison 3, deux épisodes
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – saison 1, nouvel épisode
- Zeke and Luther – saisons 1 à 3
- Daredevil – saisons 1 à 3
- The Punisher – saisons 1 et 2
- Jessica Jones – saisons 1 à 3
- Luke Cage – saisons 1 et 2
- Iron Fist – saisons 1 et 2
- The Defenders – saison 1
- Good Trouble – saison 3
- How I Met Your Father – saison 1, nouvel épisode
- Malcom in the Middle – saisons 1 à 5
- Nightmare Alley
- The Great North – saison 2, nouvel épisode
- Promised Land – saison 1, nouvel épisode
- Snowdrop – saison 1, nouvel épisode
17 mars
- The Dropout – saison 1, nouvel épisode
18 mars
- Cheaper by the Dozen
- More Than Robots
- Lorenzo
20 mars
- Bob’s Burgers – saison 11, nouvel épisode
- Family Guy – saison 20, nouvel épisode
- The Simpsons – saison 33, nouvel épisode
23 mars
- Doc McStuffins shorts – saison 1
- The Doc Files – saison 1
- Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures – saison 1
- Parallels
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – saison 1, nouvel épisode
- Dirt – saisons 1 et 2
- The Great North – saison 2, nouvel épisode
- Promised Land – saison 1, nouvel épisode
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- How I Met Your Father – saison 1, nouvel épisode
- Snowdrop – saison 1, nouvel épisode
- Pop Goes the Vet with Dr. Joya – saison 1
24 mars
- The Dropout – saison 1, nouvel épisode
25 mars
- OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u
- The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse
- Sunset Strip
27 mars
- Bob’s Burgers – saison 11, nouvel épisode
- Family Guy – saison 20, nouvel épisode
- The Simpsons – saison 33, nouvel épisode
30 mars
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – saison 1, nouvel épisode
- Moon Knight – saison 1, premier épisode
- America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition – saison 1
- The Great North – saison 2, nouvel épisode
- The Cave
- The Hot Zone – saison 1
- Promised Land – saison 1, nouvel épisode
- Queens – saison 1
- Scream Queens – saisons 1 et 2
- How I Met Your Father – saison 1, nouvel épisode
- Snowdrop – saison 1, nouvel épisode
- 9/11: One Day in America – saison 1
- The 90S Greatest – saison 1
- Alaska Animal Rescue – saisons 1 et 2
- Ancient China from Above – saison 1
- Apollo: Back to the Moon – saison 1
- Apollo: Missions to the Moon
- Atlas of Cursed Places – saison 1
- Being the Queen
- Bin Laden's Hard Drive
- Born in Africa – saison 1
- Built for Mars: The Perseverance Rover
- Buried Secrets of WWII – saison 1
- Buried Truth of the Maya
- Cannibal Sharks
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets – saison 2
- The Croc That Ate Jaws
- Dog: Impossible – saison 2
- Europe from Above – saison 1
- Eyewitness: D-Day
- Flooded Tombs of the Nile
- Gathering Storm – saison 1
- Great Shark Chow Down
- The Hatcher Family Diary – saison 1
- Heartland Docs, DVM – saison 3
- Hitler's Teen Killers
- Ice Road Rescues – saison 5
- Impact with Gal Gadot – saison 1
- India from Above – saison 1
- Inside North Korea's Dynasty – saison 1
- Jade Eyed Leopard
- Jungle Animal Rescue
- Kingdom of the Mummies – saison 1
- The Last Ice
- Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean
- Lost City of Machu Picchu
- Lost on Everest
- Lost Temple of the Inca
- Lost Tombs of the Pyramids
- Lost Treasures of Egypt – saisons 1 et 2
- Lost Treasures of the Maya – saison 1
- Made in a Day – saison 1
- Man vs. Shark
- Mission to the Sun
- Most Wanted Sharks
- Narco Wars – saisons 1 et 2
- Nazi Megastructures – saison 6
- Nazi Megastructures: America's War – saison 5
- North Korea from the Inside with Michael Palin – saison 1
- Photo Ark – saison 2
- Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead
- Port Protection Alaska – saisons 3 et 4
- Prairie Dog Manor – saison 1
- Primal Survivor – saisons 4 et 5
- Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer
- Rogue Shark?
- Science of Stupid – saisons 7 et 8
- Secrets of the Bull Shark
- Secrets of the Zoo – saison 3
- Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina – saison 1
- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa – saison 2
- Shark Attack Files – saison 1
- Shark Gangs
- Shark vs Surfer
- Shark vs. Whale
- Sharkcano
- Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle
- Sharks vs. Dolphins: Blood Battle
- The Story of God with Morgan Freeman – saison 3
- Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster
- Texas Storm Squad
- To Catch a Smuggler – saisons 1 et 2
- Ultimate Survival WWII – saison 1
- Ultimate Viking Sword
- Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade – saison 1
- Viking Warrior Women
- What the Shark?
- When Sharks Attack – saisons 5 et 6
- Wild Cats of India – saison 1
- Wild Central America – saison 1
- The Wild Life of Dr. Ole – saison 1
- Wild Nordic – saison 1
- Witness to Disaster – saison 1
- Women of Impact: Changing the World
- World's Biggest Bullshark
- World's Biggest Tiger Shark
- World's Most Dangerous Shark
- X-Ray Earth – saison 1
- Wicked Tuna – saison 10
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls – saison 6