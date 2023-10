Voici pourquoi des joueurs pensent que GTA 6 va être dévoilé très bientôt

Hear me out...



The moon in the VI tease tweet from @RockstarGames is a Waning Gibbous at ~85%. The moon enters that phase again on Monday, 2-OCT-2023 and then again on Wednesday, 1-NOV-2023. Could this latest Tweet not only tease VI, but point to the next big announcement? pic.twitter.com/dO78v3eNNq