Plusieurs rabais Prime Day sur des jeux Nintendo Switch
Le jeu Super Mario Maker 2
Les rabais Prime Day sont arrivés, et certains jeux Nintendo profitent de spéciaux intéressants.
La sélection n’est pas gigantesque, mais Prime offre jusqu’à 41% de rabais sur plusieurs bons titres Nintendo Switch. Les voici!
Pokémon Legends: Arceus
79,99$54,96$
Ring Fit Adventure
99,99$74,96$
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
79,99$ 54,96$
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
79,99$54,96$
Mario Golf: Super Rush
79,99$52,24$
Metroid Dread
79,99$52,24$
Super Mario Maker 2
79,99$52,24$
Splatoon 2
79,99$52,49$
Bayonetta 3
79,99$49,89$
