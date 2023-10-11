 Plusieurs rabais Prime Day sur des jeux Nintendo Switch | Pèse sur start
Plusieurs rabais Prime Day sur des jeux Nintendo Switch

Les rabais Prime Day sont arrivés, et certains jeux Nintendo profitent de spéciaux intéressants.

La sélection n’est pas gigantesque, mais Prime offre jusqu’à 41% de rabais sur plusieurs bons titres Nintendo Switch. Les voici!

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Ring Fit Adventure

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Mario Golf: Super Rush

Metroid Dread

Super Mario Maker 2

Splatoon 2

Bayonetta 3

