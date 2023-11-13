The Game Awards: voici les nominations des jeux de 2023
Les gamers ont été choyés en 2023, avec une panoplie de jeux pour tous les goûts. Mais, quel titre va remporter le prix du jeu de l’année à la soirée The Game Awards?
Geoff Keighley, journaliste de jeux vidéo et créateur des Game Awards, a dévoilé lundi la liste des nominations pour l’édition 2023 de la cérémonie. Le jeu québécois Sea of Stars de Sabotage Studio a obtenu deux nominations: meilleur jeu indépendant et meilleur RPG. Les jeux Alan Wake 2 et Baldur’s Gate 3 dominent avec huit nominations chacun.
Voici donc les nominations des catégories majeures pour l’édition 2023 des Game Awards.
Jeu de l’année
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Meilleure réalisation
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Meilleur récit
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Meilleure direction artistique
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Meilleure musique
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Meilleur design audio
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
Meilleure performance
- Ben Starr - Final Fantasy XVI
- Cameron Monaghan - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Idris Elba - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd - Alan Wake 2
- Neil Newbon - Baldur’s Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal - Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Meilleure innovation en accessibilité
- Diablo IV
- Forza Motorsport
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Jeu d'impact
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Meilleur jeu indépendant
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars
- Viewfinder
Meilleur premier jeu (indépendant)
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Meilleur jeu VR/AR
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Humanity
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Synapse
Meilleur jeu d’action
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
Meilleur jeu d’action/aventure
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Meilleur RPG
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Meilleur jeu de sport / course
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew Motorfest
Meilleur multijoueur
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Meilleure adaptation
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Last of Us
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Twisted Metal
Le jeu le plus attendu
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hades II
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
La soirée des Game Awards sera diffusée sur YouTube et Twitch le 7 décembre, à partir de 19h30 (HNE). Pour voir toutes les nominations, c’est ici.