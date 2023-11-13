The Game Awards: voici les nominations des jeux de 2023

Les gamers ont été choyés en 2023, avec une panoplie de jeux pour tous les goûts. Mais, quel titre va remporter le prix du jeu de l’année à la soirée The Game Awards?

Geoff Keighley, journaliste de jeux vidéo et créateur des Game Awards, a dévoilé lundi la liste des nominations pour l’édition 2023 de la cérémonie. Le jeu québécois Sea of Stars de Sabotage Studio a obtenu deux nominations: meilleur jeu indépendant et meilleur RPG. Les jeux Alan Wake 2 et Baldur’s Gate 3 dominent avec huit nominations chacun.

Voici donc les nominations des catégories majeures pour l’édition 2023 des Game Awards.

Jeu de l’année

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleure réalisation

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleur récit

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Meilleure direction artistique

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleure musique

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleur design audio

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Meilleure performance

Ben Starr - Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd - Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon - Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal - Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Meilleure innovation en accessibilité

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Jeu d'impact

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Meilleur jeu indépendant

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Meilleur premier jeu (indépendant)

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Meilleur jeu VR/AR

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Synapse

Meilleur jeu d’action

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Meilleur jeu d’action/aventure

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleur RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Meilleur jeu de sport / course

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Meilleur multijoueur

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Meilleure adaptation

Castlevania: Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Le jeu le plus attendu

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hades II

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

La soirée des Game Awards sera diffusée sur YouTube et Twitch le 7 décembre, à partir de 19h30 (HNE). Pour voir toutes les nominations, c’est ici.