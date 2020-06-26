Voici les jeux qui sortiront en juillet 2020 sur consoles et PC
Ce n’est pas parce que c’est l’été qu’il n’y a pas de sorties de jeux vidéo intéressantes. Le mois de juillet 2020 en est le meilleur exemple!
Quelle que soit votre plateforme de choix, vous devriez ainsi ne pas avoir trop de difficulté à trouver une aventure qui vous plaira, alors que notamment Sony et Nintendo ont de gros canons de prévus pour les prochaines semaines.
Vous avez de vacances planifiées pour juillet? On vous souhaite du beau temps... mais si jamais ce n’est pas le cas, vous devriez avoir de quoi vous occuper à l’intérieur!
Voici donc les jeux qui paraîtront en juin 2020 sur consoles et PC:
1er juillet
- Trackmania – PC
2 juillet
- Biped – Switch
3 juillet
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR – PS4 (PSVR)
4 juillet
- Castle Kong – Switch
7 juillet
- Catherine: Full Body – Switch
- Outward: The Sorobeans (DLC) – PS4, Xbox One
- Superliminal – PS4, Xbox One, Switch
9 juillet
- CrossCode – PS4, Xbox One, Switch
10 juillet
- Budget Cuts – PS4 (PSVR)
- Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise – Switch
- F1 2020 – PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia
- Nascar Heat 5 – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – Switch, PC
- Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris – PS4, Xbox One, PC
14 juillet
- Death Stranding – PC
- Kingdom Majestic – PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Neon Abyss – PS4, Xbox One, Switch PC
- Void Terrarium – PS4, Switch
16 juillet
- Aeolis Tournament – Switch, PC
- Bounty Battle – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Hunting Simulator 2 – PC
- Radical Rabbit Stew – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
17 juillet
- Drake Hollow – Xbox One, PC
- Ghost of Tsushima – PS4
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – Switch
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus – PS4, Xbox One, Switch
20 juillet
- Into the Radius – PC
21 juillet
- Rock Of Ages 3: Make & Break – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia
23 juillet
- Röki – PC
27 juillet
- Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash! – Space 39 Miku Pack (DLC) – PS4 (PSVR)
28 juillet
- Destroy All Humans! Remake – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Grounded (accès anticipé) – Xbox One, PC
- Megadimension Neptunia VII – Switch
- Othercide – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Pistol Whip – PS4 (PSVR)
- Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection – PS4, Switch
- Skater XL – PS4, Xbox One, PC
30 juillet
- Fight Crab – PC
- Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON – PS4
- Nioh 2: The Tengu's Disciple (DLC) – PS4
31 juillet
- CastleStorm II – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Cat Quest + Cat Quest 2 Pawsome Pack – PS4, Switch
- Fairy Tail – PS4, Switch, PC
Quelque part en juillet
- Minecraft Dungeons: Jungle Awakens (DLC) – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
