Voici les jeux qui sortiront en janvier 2021 sur consoles et PC
Hitman 3
Après un automne riche en nouveaux jeux (et consoles!) de toutes sortes, est-ce que la tendance se poursuit pour le premier mois de 2021? Pas totalement... mais ça pourrait être pire!
De ce fait, année après année, janvier nous éblouit rarement avec ses sorties vidéoludiques. Ce coup-ci, cependant, on retrouve parmi les jeux qui paraîtront au cours des prochaines semaines quelques titres attendus, comme Hitman 3 ou The Medium.
En d’autres mots, ce n’est pas l’abondance, mais il devrait tout de même y avoir de petites (ou grandes) perles à dénicher ce mois-ci.
Voici donc les jeux qui sortiront en janvier 2021 sur consoles et PC:
5 janvier
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues – PC
7 janvier
- Iron Conflict – PC
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest – Switch
8 janvier
- Iris.Fall – PS4, Xbox One, Switch
9 janvier
- Woodsalt – Switch, PC
11 janvier
- Glyph – Switch
12 janvier
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Core Collection – PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- King Arthur: Knight’s Tale [Accès anticipé] – PC
13 janvier
- Glitch’s Trip – Xbox One
14 janvier
- Fantasy Tavern Sextet Vol. 2: Adventurer’s Days – Switch
- MXGP 2020 – PS5
- Rhythm Fighter – Switch
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia
18 janvier
- Everspace 2 [Accès anticipé] – PC
20 janvier
- Hitman 3 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia
21 janvier
- Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights [Accès anticipé] – PC
- Ride 4 – PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Skul: The Hero Slayer – PC
22 janvier
- Gravity Heroes – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Redout: Space Assault – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
26 janvier
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy – PS4, PS5, Switch, PC
- Cyber Shadow – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Encodya – PC
- Stronghold: Warlords – PC
27 janvier
- Ryte: The Eye of Atlantis [VR] – PC
28 janvier
- Heaven’s Vault – Switch
- Märchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift – PS4, Switch, PC
- The Medium – Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Olija – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Sword of the Necromancer – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection – Xbox One, PC
29 janvier
- Gods Will Fall – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia
- Rangok Skies – PC
- Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne – PS4, Switch, PC
Quelque part en janvier si on est chanceux
- The Pedestrian – PS4, PS5
- Super Meat Boy Forever – PS4, Xbox One
