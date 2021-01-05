 Voici les jeux qui sortiront en janvier 2021 sur consoles et PC | Pèse sur start
/news
  1. Accueil
  2. Nouvelles

Voici les jeux qui sortiront en janvier 2021 sur consoles et PC

Mise à jour
Hitman 3
Image courtoisie IO Interactive

Hitman 3

Après un automne riche en nouveaux jeux (et consoles!) de toutes sortes, est-ce que la tendance se poursuit pour le premier mois de 2021? Pas totalement... mais ça pourrait être pire!

• À lire aussi: Janvier 2021: voici les jeux gratuits PlayStation Plus pour PS4 et PS5

• À lire aussi: Janvier 2021: voici les jeux gratuits Xbox Live Gold pour Xbox One et Xbox Series X/S

De ce fait, année après année, janvier nous éblouit rarement avec ses sorties vidéoludiques. Ce coup-ci, cependant, on retrouve parmi les jeux qui paraîtront au cours des prochaines semaines quelques titres attendus, comme Hitman 3 ou The Medium.

En d’autres mots, ce n’est pas l’abondance, mais il devrait tout de même y avoir de petites (ou grandes) perles à dénicher ce mois-ci.

Voici donc les jeux qui sortiront en janvier 2021 sur consoles et PC:

5 janvier    

  • Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues – PC    

7 janvier    

  • Iron Conflict – PC  
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest – Switch    

8 janvier    

  • Iris.Fall – PS4, Xbox One, Switch    

9 janvier    

  • Woodsalt – Switch, PC    

11 janvier    

  • Glyph – Switch    

12 janvier    

  • Five Nights at Freddy's: Core Collection – PS4, Xbox One, Switch  
  • King Arthur: Knight’s Tale [Accès anticipé] – PC    

13 janvier    

  • Glitch’s Trip – Xbox One    

14 janvier    

  • Fantasy Tavern Sextet Vol. 2: Adventurer’s Days – Switch  
  • MXGP 2020 – PS5  
  • Rhythm Fighter – Switch  
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia   

18 janvier    

  • Everspace 2 [Accès anticipé] – PC    

20 janvier    

  • Hitman 3 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia   

21 janvier    

  • Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights [Accès anticipé] – PC  
  • Ride 4 – PS5, Xbox Series X/S  
  • Skul: The Hero Slayer – PC    

22 janvier    

  • Gravity Heroes – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC  
  • Redout: Space Assault – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC    

26 janvier    

  • Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy – PS4, PS5, Switch, PC  
  • Cyber Shadow – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC  
  • Encodya – PC  
  • Stronghold: Warlords – PC    

27 janvier    

  • Ryte: The Eye of Atlantis [VR] – PC    

28 janvier    

  • Heaven’s Vault – Switch  
  • Märchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift – PS4, Switch, PC  
  • The Medium – Xbox Series X/S, PC  
  • Olija – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC  
  • Sword of the Necromancer – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC  
  • The Yakuza Remastered Collection – Xbox One, PC    

29 janvier    

  • Gods Will Fall – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia  
  • Rangok Skies – PC  
  • Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne – PS4, Switch, PC    

Quelque part en janvier si on est chanceux    

  • The Pedestrian – PS4, PS5  
  • Super Meat Boy Forever – PS4, Xbox One  

Rejoignez notre serveur Discord!

s

Sur le même sujet

Les plus populaires

Commentaires

© 2021 Québecor. Tous droits réservés.