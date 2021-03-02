Voici les jeux qui sortiront en mars 2021 sur consoles et PC
It Takes Two
Vous avez une PS5 ou une Xbox Series X à la maison et vous êtes en manque de jeux? Réjouissez-vous, puisque le mois de mars arrive avec plusieurs relectures next-gen de titres parus au cours des derniers mois.
Que ce soit Yakuza: Like A Dragon sur la PS5 ou Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+ 2 ou Marvel's Avengers à la fois sur la PS5 et la Xbox Series X/S, une variété de jeux aura ainsi droit à une petite cure de jouvence au cours des prochaines semaines.
Quelques titres originaux bien attendus verront aussi le jour en mars, comme le jeu coopératif It Takes Two, sur PlayStation, Xbox et PC, et Monster Hunter Rise, sur la Switch.
Sans plus attendre, voici les jeux qui sortiront en mars 2021 sur consoles et PC:
1er mars
- A Gilder’s Journey – Switch
- Foregone – PC
- Gunslugs 2 – Switch
- PixelJunk Raiders – Stadia
- Teamfight Manager – PC
2 mars
- Ground Zero: Texas - Nuclear Edition – PS4, PC
- Harvest Moon: One World — PS4, Switch
- Maquette – PS4, PS5, PC
- Monster Jam Steel Titans – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Neptunia Virtual Stars – PS4
- PAKO Caravan – Switch
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon – PS5
3 mars
- 3 Out Of 10: Season 1 – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- Cave Bad – PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Bang-On Balls: Chronicles [Accès anticipé] – PC
- GraviFire – Xbox One
- Revita [Accès anticipé] – PC
- Scrapnaut – PC
- Sir Lovelot – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Wind Peaks – Switch
4 mars
- Counter Recon: The First Mission – Switch
- Duel On Board – Switch
- Estranged: The Departure – Switch
- Everhood – Switch, PC
- Forestry - The Simulation – Switch
- Give It Up! Bouncy – Switch
- Gnosia – Switch
- Into A Dream – Switch
- Kill It With Fire – PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- The Life And Suffering Of Sir Brante – PC
- Loop Hero – PC, Mac
- Mail Mole – Switch
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition – PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Pixel Game Maker Series Puzzle Pedestrians – Switch
- Ranch Simulator – PC
- Ruinverse – Switch
- Sea of Solitude: Director’s Cut – Switch
- Sticky Monsters – Switch
- Super Metboy! – Switch
- Task Force Delta - Afghanistan – Switch
5 mars
- American Wild Hunting – Switch
- Antonball Deluxe – PC
- Asdivine Cross – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Doug Hates His Job – Switch
- NENA – Switch
- Postal Redux – PS4
- Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition – PS4, Xbox One, Switch
8 mars
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition [DLC] – PC, Mac, Stadia
9 mars
- Apex Legends – Switch
- Gensou Skydrift – PS4
- Stronghold: Warlords – PC
11 mars
- Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse – Switch, PC
- Doodle Devil: 3volution – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Switch
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 4 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia
12 mars
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time – PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- Drive Buy – Switch, PC
- Pascal’s Wager: Definitive Edition – PC
16 mars
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition [DLC] – PS4, Xbox One
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Switch
- Monster Truck Championship – PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Mundaun – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, Mac
- R.B.I. Baseball 21 – PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, iOS, Android
- Samurai Shodown – Xbox Series X/S
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Stranger of Sword City Revisited – Switch, PC
- Stubbs the Zombie: Rebel Without a Pulse – Switch
18 mars
- Cartel Tycoon [Accès anticipé] – PC
- Marvel's Avengers – PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Minute of Islands – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Neurodeck – Switch, PC
19 mars
- Can't Drive This – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – Switch
- Root Film – PS4, Switch
23 mars
- Ground Zero Texas - Nuclear Edition – PS4, PC
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – PC
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town – Switch
24 mars
- Love Live! School Idol Festival: After School Activity Wai-Wai! Home Meeting!! – PS4
- Tales from the Borderlands – Switch
25 mars
- Black Legend – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Dandy Ace – PC
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – Xbox One, PC
26 mars
- Balan Wonderworld – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- It Takes Two – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Monster Hunter Rise – Switch
- Spacebase Startopia – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+ 2 – PS5, Xbox Series X/S
29 mars
- Neptunia Virtual Stars – PC
30 mars
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination – PC
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 Remix – PC
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix – PC
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – PC
- Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind – PC
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – PC
- Narita Boy – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
31 mars
- The Binding of Isaac: Repentance – PC
- Fallen Knight – PC
Quelque part en mars, si on est chanceux
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut – PS4, PS5, PC, Mac, Stadia
- Tunche – Xbox One, Switch, PC