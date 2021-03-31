Voici les jeux qui sortiront en avril 2021 sur consoles et PC
Croyez-le ou non, le printemps est enfin là. Le soleil brille, les oiseaux reviennent tranquillement de leurs vacances... et les jeux dans tout ça? Ne vous inquiétez pas, ils continuent à sortir même s’il commence à faire beau.à
Certes, ce n’est peut-être pas l’abondance, mais quelques grosses pointures, comme New Pokémon Snap sur Switch et Returnal sur PS5, arrivent en avril. Il y a même MLB The Show qui débarque pour la première fois sur Xbox!
Avril sera également un bon moment pour découvrir ici et là de sympathiques jeux indépendants, tels que Cozy Grove, ou plonger dans le premier DLC d’Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
Bref, voici les jeux qui sortiront en avril 2021 sur consoles et PC:
1er avril
- Outriders – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Stadia
6 avril
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – PS4, PS5, PC
- Star Wars: Republic Commando – PS4, Switch
8 avril
- Before Your Eyes – PC
- Borderlands 3: Director's Cut [DLC] – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Cozy Grove – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS
- First Class Trouble [Accès anticipé] – PC
- Island – Switch
- Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood – PC
9 avril
- Say No! More – Switch, PC, iOS
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV – Switch, PC
- Trials of Fire – PC
13 avril
- Poison Control – PS4, Switch
15 avril
- Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey – PC
- Godstrike – Switch, PC
- Rain On Your Parade – Xbox One, Switch, PC
- SaGa Frontier Remastered – PS4, Switch, PC, iOS, Android
- Shadow Man Remastered – PC
- Stitchy in Tooki Trouble – Switch
16 avril
- Emily is Away <3 – PC, Mac
20 avril
- Maskmaker [VR] – PS4, PC
- MLB The Show 21 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
22 avril
- Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack – PS4, Switch, PC
- MotoGP 21 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia
- ScourgeBringer – PS4, PS Vita
23 avril
- Judgment – PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia
- Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139... – PS4, Xbox One, PC
27 avril
- Death end re;Quest – Switch
- Total War: Rome Remastered – PC, Mac
28 avril
- Second Extinction [Accès anticipé] – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
29 avril
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids [DLC] – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia
- Insurmountable – PC
30 avril
- New Pokémon Snap – Switch
- Returnal – PS5
- Terminator: Resistance Enhanced – PS5