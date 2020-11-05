 Voici les jeux qui sortiront en novembre 2020 sur consoles et PC | Pèse sur start
Voici les jeux qui sortiront en novembre 2020 sur consoles et PC

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Ça y est, le moment est maintenant arrivé de découvrir la nouvelle génération de consoles... et les jeux qui accompagneront leur lancement!

À cet égard, novembre regorge de sorties vidéoludiques intéressantes, et ce, pour tous les goûts, alors que la PS5 et la Xbox Series X/S arriveront (et ne resteront probablement pas bien longtemps) sur les tablettes.

Cela dit, si vous ne comptez pas passer à la prochaine génération tout de suite, ou que vous ne jurez que par votre PC, ne vous inquiétez pas: vous aurez assurément vous aussi plusieurs nouveaux titres à vous mettre sous la dent au cours des semaines à venir.

Voici donc les jeux qui paraîtront en novembre 2020 sur consoles et PC:

2 novembre        

  • The Wizard and The Slug – PC        

3 novembre        

  • Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia – Switch      
  • Faeria – PS4    
  • Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition – Switch        

4 novembre        

  • Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition – PS4        

5 novembre        

  • Breathedge – PC    
  • Chicken Police – PS4, Xbox One, PC    
  • How Stories Die – PC    
  • Kosmokrats – PC    
  • Ponpu – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC    
  • Realpolitiks 2 – PC    
  • YesterMorrow – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC        

6 novembre        

  • Descenders – Switch    
  • Dirt 5 – PS4, Xbox One, PC    
  • Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered – PS4, Xbox One, PC   
  • PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC    
  • Tropico 6 – Switch        

7 novembre        

  • Umurangi Generation: Macro [DLC] – PC        

10 novembre        

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla – PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia    
  • Borderlands 3 – Xbox Series X/S    
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light [DLC] – PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia    
  • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – Xbox Series X/S    
  • Dirt 5 – Xbox Series X/S    
  • Enlisted – Xbox Series X/S    
  • Evergate – Xbox Series X/S    
  • The Falconeer – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC   
  • Fortnite – Xbox Series X/S    
  • Fuser – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC    
  • Gears Tactics – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S  
  • Liftoff: Drone Racing – PS4, Xbox One    
  • Maneater – Xbox Series X/S    
  • NBA 2K21 – Xbox Series X/S    
  • Observer: System Redux – Xbox Series X/S, PC    
  • Planet Coaster: Console Edition – PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S    
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – PS4, Switch, PC    
  • Tetris Effect: Connected – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC    
  • Warhammer Chaosbane – Xbox Series X    
  • Watch Dogs Legion – Xbox Series X    
  • Xbox Series X  
  • Xbox Series S  
  • XIII Remake – PS4, Xbox One, PC    
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon – PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC   

12 novembre        

  • Borderlands 3 – PS5    
  • Bugsnax – PS4, PS5, PC    
  • Death Come True – PS4    
  • Death Crown – PS4, Xbox One, Switch    
  • Demon's Souls – PS5   
  • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – PS5    
  • Dirt 5 – PS5    
  • Esports Life Tycoon – PS4, Xbox One    
  • Family Feud – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia    
  • Farming Simulator 19: Alpine Farming Expansion [DLC] – PS4, Xbox One, PC    
  • Fortnite – PS5    
  • Godfall – PS5, PC   
  • Handball 21 – PS4, Xbox One, PC    
  • Just Dance 2021 – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia    
  • Maneater – PS5    
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales – PS4, PS5   
  • NBA 2K21 – PS5    
  • Observer: System Redux – PS5    
  • Overcooked: All You Can Eat – PS5    
  • The Pathless – PS4, PS5, PC   
  • Planet Coaster: Console Edition – PS5    
  • PlayStation 5   
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure – PS4, PS5   
  • Watch Dogs Legion – PS5    
  • WRC 9 – PS5        

13 novembre        

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC   
  • Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory – PS4, Xbox One, Switch    
  • Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered – Switch    
  • Rune 2: Decapitation Edition – PC        

17 novembre        

  • Cris Tales – PS4    
  • Five Dates – PC, Mac    
  • Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch    
  • Hearthstone: Madness at the Darkmoon Faire [DLC] – PC    
  • Mars Horizon – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC    
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, Stadia    
  • Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle – Stadia   
  • Sniper Elite 4 – Switch    
  • Truck Driver – Switch        

19 novembre        

  • Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back – PS4    
  • Poker Club – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC        

20 novembre        

  • Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – Switch   
  • Katamari Damacy Reroll – PS4, Xbox One    
  • The Skylia Prophecy – PC        

23 novembre        

  • World of Warcraft: Shadowlands [DLC] – PC, Mac   

24 novembre        

  • Football Manager 2021 – PC, Mac    
  • Just Dance 2021 – PS5, Xbox Series X    
  • Monster Truck Championship – Switch        

25 novembre        

  • Vigor – PS4, PS5        

26 novembre        

  • Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition – PS5        

Quelque part en novembre        

  • War Thunder – PS5, Xbox Series X/S  

