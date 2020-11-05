Voici les jeux qui sortiront en novembre 2020 sur consoles et PC

Ça y est, le moment est maintenant arrivé de découvrir la nouvelle génération de consoles... et les jeux qui accompagneront leur lancement!

À cet égard, novembre regorge de sorties vidéoludiques intéressantes, et ce, pour tous les goûts, alors que la PS5 et la Xbox Series X/S arriveront (et ne resteront probablement pas bien longtemps) sur les tablettes.

Cela dit, si vous ne comptez pas passer à la prochaine génération tout de suite, ou que vous ne jurez que par votre PC, ne vous inquiétez pas: vous aurez assurément vous aussi plusieurs nouveaux titres à vous mettre sous la dent au cours des semaines à venir.

Voici donc les jeux qui paraîtront en novembre 2020 sur consoles et PC:

2 novembre

The Wizard and The Slug – PC

3 novembre

Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia – Switch

Faeria – PS4

Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition – Switch

4 novembre

Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition – PS4

5 novembre

Breathedge – PC

Chicken Police – PS4, Xbox One, PC

How Stories Die – PC

Kosmokrats – PC

Ponpu – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Realpolitiks 2 – PC

YesterMorrow – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

6 novembre

Descenders – Switch

Dirt 5 – PS4, Xbox One, PC

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered – PS4, Xbox One, PC

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Tropico 6 – Switch

7 novembre

Umurangi Generation: Macro [DLC] – PC

10 novembre

Assassin's Creed Valhalla – PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia

Borderlands 3 – Xbox Series X/S

Destiny 2: Beyond Light [DLC] – PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – Xbox Series X/S

Dirt 5 – Xbox Series X/S

Enlisted – Xbox Series X/S

Evergate – Xbox Series X/S

The Falconeer – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Fortnite – Xbox Series X/S

Fuser – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Gears Tactics – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Liftoff: Drone Racing – PS4, Xbox One

Maneater – Xbox Series X/S

NBA 2K21 – Xbox Series X/S

Observer: System Redux – Xbox Series X/S, PC

Planet Coaster: Console Edition – PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – PS4, Switch, PC

Tetris Effect: Connected – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Warhammer Chaosbane – Xbox Series X

Watch Dogs Legion – Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

XIII Remake – PS4, Xbox One, PC

Yakuza: Like a Dragon – PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

12 novembre

Assassin's Creed Valhalla – PS5

Astro's Playroom – PS5

Borderlands 3 – PS5

Bugsnax – PS4, PS5, PC

Death Come True – PS4

Death Crown – PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Demon's Souls – PS5

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – PS5

Dirt 5 – PS5

Esports Life Tycoon – PS4, Xbox One

Family Feud – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia

Farming Simulator 19: Alpine Farming Expansion [DLC] – PS4, Xbox One, PC

Fortnite – PS5

Godfall – PS5, PC

Handball 21 – PS4, Xbox One, PC

Just Dance 2021 – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia

Maneater – PS5

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales – PS4, PS5

NBA 2K21 – PS5

Observer: System Redux – PS5

Overcooked: All You Can Eat – PS5

The Pathless – PS4, PS5, PC

Planet Coaster: Console Edition – PS5

PlayStation 5

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – PS4, PS5

Watch Dogs Legion – PS5

WRC 9 – PS5

13 novembre

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory – PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered – Switch

Rune 2: Decapitation Edition – PC

17 novembre

Cris Tales – PS4

Five Dates – PC, Mac

Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

Hearthstone: Madness at the Darkmoon Faire [DLC] – PC

Mars Horizon – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, Stadia

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle – Stadia

Sniper Elite 4 – Switch

Truck Driver – Switch

19 novembre

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back – PS4

Poker Club – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

20 novembre

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – Switch

Katamari Damacy Reroll – PS4, Xbox One

The Skylia Prophecy – PC

23 novembre

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands [DLC] – PC, Mac

24 novembre

Football Manager 2021 – PC, Mac

Just Dance 2021 – PS5, Xbox Series X

Monster Truck Championship – Switch

25 novembre

Vigor – PS4, PS5

26 novembre

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition – PS5

Quelque part en novembre

War Thunder – PS5, Xbox Series X/S

