Voici les jeux qui sortiront en novembre 2020 sur consoles et PC
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Ça y est, le moment est maintenant arrivé de découvrir la nouvelle génération de consoles... et les jeux qui accompagneront leur lancement!
À cet égard, novembre regorge de sorties vidéoludiques intéressantes, et ce, pour tous les goûts, alors que la PS5 et la Xbox Series X/S arriveront (et ne resteront probablement pas bien longtemps) sur les tablettes.
Cela dit, si vous ne comptez pas passer à la prochaine génération tout de suite, ou que vous ne jurez que par votre PC, ne vous inquiétez pas: vous aurez assurément vous aussi plusieurs nouveaux titres à vous mettre sous la dent au cours des semaines à venir.
Voici donc les jeux qui paraîtront en novembre 2020 sur consoles et PC:
2 novembre
- The Wizard and The Slug – PC
3 novembre
- Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia – Switch
- Faeria – PS4
- Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition – Switch
4 novembre
- Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition – PS4
5 novembre
- Breathedge – PC
- Chicken Police – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- How Stories Die – PC
- Kosmokrats – PC
- Ponpu – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Realpolitiks 2 – PC
- YesterMorrow – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
6 novembre
- Descenders – Switch
- Dirt 5 – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Tropico 6 – Switch
7 novembre
- Umurangi Generation: Macro [DLC] – PC
10 novembre
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla – PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia
- Borderlands 3 – Xbox Series X/S
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light [DLC] – PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – Xbox Series X/S
- Dirt 5 – Xbox Series X/S
- Enlisted – Xbox Series X/S
- Evergate – Xbox Series X/S
- The Falconeer – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Fortnite – Xbox Series X/S
- Fuser – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Gears Tactics – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Liftoff: Drone Racing – PS4, Xbox One
- Maneater – Xbox Series X/S
- NBA 2K21 – Xbox Series X/S
- Observer: System Redux – Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition – PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – PS4, Switch, PC
- Tetris Effect: Connected – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Warhammer Chaosbane – Xbox Series X
- Watch Dogs Legion – Xbox Series X
- XIII Remake – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon – PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
12 novembre
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla – PS5
- Astro's Playroom – PS5
- Borderlands 3 – PS5
- Bugsnax – PS4, PS5, PC
- Death Come True – PS4
- Death Crown – PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Demon's Souls – PS5
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – PS5
- Dirt 5 – PS5
- Esports Life Tycoon – PS4, Xbox One
- Family Feud – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia
- Farming Simulator 19: Alpine Farming Expansion [DLC] – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Fortnite – PS5
- Godfall – PS5, PC
- Handball 21 – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Just Dance 2021 – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia
- Maneater – PS5
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales – PS4, PS5
- NBA 2K21 – PS5
- Observer: System Redux – PS5
- Overcooked: All You Can Eat – PS5
- The Pathless – PS4, PS5, PC
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition – PS5
- PlayStation 5
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – PS4, PS5
- Watch Dogs Legion – PS5
- WRC 9 – PS5
13 novembre
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory – PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered – Switch
- Rune 2: Decapitation Edition – PC
17 novembre
- Cris Tales – PS4
- Five Dates – PC, Mac
- Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- Hearthstone: Madness at the Darkmoon Faire [DLC] – PC
- Mars Horizon – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, Stadia
- Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle – Stadia
- Sniper Elite 4 – Switch
- Truck Driver – Switch
19 novembre
- Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back – PS4
- Poker Club – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
20 novembre
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – Switch
- Katamari Damacy Reroll – PS4, Xbox One
- The Skylia Prophecy – PC
23 novembre
- World of Warcraft: Shadowlands [DLC] – PC, Mac
24 novembre
- Football Manager 2021 – PC, Mac
- Just Dance 2021 – PS5, Xbox Series X
- Monster Truck Championship – Switch
25 novembre
- Vigor – PS4, PS5
26 novembre
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition – PS5
Quelque part en novembre
- War Thunder – PS5, Xbox Series X/S
