Voici les jeux qui sortiront en décembre 2020 sur consoles et PC
Cyberpunk 2077
Oui, Cyberpunk 2077 doit FINALEMENT paraître en décembre, mais, détrompez-vous, ce n’est pas l’unique nouveau jeu qui débarquera sur les tablettes ce mois-ci!
Au contraire, peu importe votre plateforme de prédilection, il y a une belle sélection de titres originaux, tout comme des portages et autres versions remastérisées, qui seront disponibles au cours des prochaines semaines.
Voici donc les titres que nous réserve le mois de décembre 2020 sur consoles et PC:
1er décembre
- Chronos: Before the Ashes – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia
- Empire of Sin – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds – PC
- Red Dead Online – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege – PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Twin Mirror – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Worms Rumble – PS4, PS5, PC
2 décembre
- Sam & Max Save the World Remastered – Switch, PC
- Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate – Switch, PC
3 décembre
- Absolute Drift – Switch
- Death Tales – Switch
- El Hijo: A Wild West Tale – PC, Stadia
- Haven – PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – PS5, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, Stadia
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Phoenix Point: Year One Edition – PC
- PHOGS! – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia
- Startup Panic – PC
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack – Switch
- Tinkertown – PC
- Wildfire – PS4, Xbox One, Switch
4 décembre
- DARQ: Complete Edition – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition – PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Commandos 2 - HD Remaster – Switch
- FIFA 21 – PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light – Switch
- Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise – Switch
- John Wick Hex – Xbox One, Switch
- Madden NFL 21 – PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Suzerain – PC
- Tanuki Sunset – PC
7 décembre
- Drawn to Life: Two Realms – Switch, PC, iOS, Android
8 décembre
- Call of the Sea – Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Destiny 2 – PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Doom Eternal – Switch
- Planet Zoo: Aquatic Pack [DLC] – PC
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- Ryte: The Eye of Atlantis – PC
- Shakes on a Plane – Switch, PC
- Swords of Gargantua – PSVR
- Temtem [accès anticipé] – PS5
9 décembre
- Ghostrunner – Switch
- Minecraft Dungeons: Howling Peaks – PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Woodsalt – Switch, PC
10 décembre
- Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia – PS4
- Cyberpunk 2077 – PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia
- Orwell's Animal Farm – PC
11 décembre
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond – PC
- Space Invaders Forever – PS4, Switch
15 décembre
- Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend – Switch
16 décembre
- MXGP 2020 – PS4, Xbox One, PC
22 décembre
- Override 2: Super Mech League – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
D’ici la fin de l’année si on est chanceux
- The Binding of Isaac: Repentance [DLC] – PC
